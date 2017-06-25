Frank Lampard reveals which striker is a good option to replace Diego Costa

Antonio Conte might have just won the Premier League title with Chelsea in his first year at the club, but he’s proving to have quite a tough summer transfer window so far.

He’s had to watch his rivals strengthen in certain areas, while his side have only been linked with players and have yet to finalise any deals.

COSTA EXIT

If things go to plan, then the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro and Tiemoue Bakayoko could all be at Stamford Bridge when the season kicks off, but the biggest headache of them all revolves around Diego Costa.

The Spanish international revealed that his Italian boss sent him a text message where he revealed that he was no longer in his plans.

That news spread like wildfire and the Chelsea hierarchy now know they’ll be forced to accept a cut-price offer for the controversial figure, with a return to Atletico Madrid looking likely.

So, a replacement is needed and Chelsea have been linked with several names already and now club legend Frank Lampard has had his say on who they could bring in as a good replacement.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Lampard claimed that it will be tough to replace Costa, but says Romelu Lukaku would be a good option to bring in from Everton.

REPLACEMENT

According to Goal, he said: “I know Lukaku from playing with him at Chelsea.

“It was early on in his career and maybe Chelsea was too early for him, he didn’t get the chances and he has certainly developed to a huge degree since leaving the club.

“Lukaku would be a great option. The only thing Chelsea have to look at is the inflated market which is around now. It’s tough.

“In terms of an all-round striker who is proven to have scored goals last year at Everton and for the last two or three seasons in the Premier League, he would be an option. But there are others and I wouldn’t want to try and second guess Chelsea.

“I’m sure they will want to find a player of the same type as Diego Costa. They need a physical presence, they have got a lot of skilful players behind, but they will need to find someone who can replicate what Costa did – give them a physical presence but also get them 20-plus goals a season.

“I don’t know where Diego Costa’s mind is. If he stays, brilliant, if he doesn’t then you will have to go to the very top end of world strikers to replace him. That’s not easy to find.

“If Chelsea do lose him, they will have to make sure they get the right signing.”

Everton won’t be letting the Belgian leave on the cheap, but if his social media activity is anything to go by it seems like he’s gearing up for a return to Stamford Bridge.

Do you agree with Frank Lampard? Is Romelu Lukaku a good option to replace Diego Costa? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

