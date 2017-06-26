Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been a busy boy this summer without actually getting any deals over the line.

It's been well-documented that the long-serving Frenchman - who is entering his 22nd season in north London - has been chasing Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe all summer despite Real Madrid seemingly leading the race to sign the striker.

However, with that ultra-expensive deal looking less and less likely, Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette seems like a mildly cheaper alternative.

With the Gunners finishing fifth in the Premier League last season and missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, Wenger desperately needs to improve his ranks, especially considering his rivals are actively strengthening, too.

Lacazette could cost the Gunners around £60 million if Wenger truly wants to bring him to the Emirates Stadium, but it seems that Olivier Giroud could play a role on that front too.

The French international striker appears to be on the market this summer and a return to France has been widely speculated. To make matters even more interesting, Giroud was spotted at Lyon airport on Saturday evening.

Giroud could just be in France because it is his homeland, but with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas talking about the forward and reports suggesting Lacazette to Arsenal is closer, it can't be coincidence, can it?

"There has been an approach, at some point, for Giroud," Aulas told L'Equipe on the Giroud move. "He is a boy that we like, who scores lots of goals and who has a lot of ambition for Russia [the 2018 World Cup].

"He told me personally that he wanted to take his time, that things were not completely defined with Arsenal, that he had a secret hope that he would be the number one striker next season.

"The key is Arsene Wenger. We are watching. We will try to very quickly sign a top European attacker."

Common sense would say that Giroud will be used as part of the deal for Lacazette like Wenger was prepared to do in any deal for Mbappe.

It could be a matter of time before Wenger pulls the trigger on this deal.

