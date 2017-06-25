British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland admitted that his game plan was undone by the physicality of New Zealand.

Talking after his Lions' 30-15 loss in their first test against The All Blacks, Gatland said that there were no excuses to be had.

"They didn't come out and play champagne rugby," said Gatland, who is from New Zealand himself.

"They were very direct coming really hard off nine and credit to them. They dominated us in that area. We were looking to get the upper hand up front and in fairness to them they got it today."

"We've got no excuses about the result because they deserved to win."

It wasn't all doom and gloom, however, as Gatland did think there was promise in his team's display, adding: "There are things we can work on particularly hard this week and definitely improve on taking the chances and being more accurate at the breakdown."

New Zealand boss Steve Hansen appeared to see the game similarly to Gatland, echoing his thoughts about the dominance of his forwards.

"I thought we won the battle up front in the tight five which was colossal from both sides," he said.

The game was won convincingly in the second half by the All Blacks, with two tries from Rieko Ioane allowing New Zealand to pull away from the Lions - only a last minute try by Rhys Webb giving the tourists points and making the scoreline somewhat more respectable.

At half time, however, things looked more promising for the tourists. A sensational try scored five minutes before the interval left the score at 13-8, and the move, which saw four players cover 90 yards with the ball, prompted high praise from Hansen.

"The Lions played really, really well," The New Zealand head coach said, "The first try they scored should go down as one of the best tries scored in Test rugby. They'll be proud of that and will look to do more of it"

That was all the Lions had to take away from the game though, in what was a very solid first Test victory for the hosts.

The second Test will take place on in Wellington on Saturday 1st July.

