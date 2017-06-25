Manchester United are expected to break the bank once more this season to better their sixth-place Premier League finish last campaign.

Following the big-money arrivals of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba, many expected Jose Mourinho to do better – even if he did capture the EFL Cup and the Europa League to send the Reds back into Europe’s elite competition.

TRANSFER BUSINESS

Victor Lindelof is the only name that has arrived so far, and the Old Trafford outfit continues to be linked with the likes of Ivan Perisic, Alvaro Morata and a whole host of other strikers to replace the departing and influential Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As expected, the footballing world went crazy when it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Real Madrid because of his whole tax evasion scandal, and it was thought the Red Devils would submit a world record bid to bring him back to the red side of Manchester and fend off the likes of Paris Saint-Germain.

However, The Mirror is now reporting that United boss Mourinho wants the hierarchy to ignore bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, and would prefer it if they spent a world record fee on luring Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Article continues below

Mourinho is said to be a huge admirer of the attacker, and believes his employers should pay whatever it takes to land his signature.

WORLD RECORD

Although, it could take a Ronaldo-sized fee to make Spurs chairman Daniel Levy even consider selling his prized asset; thought to be around the £100 million region and the same source is claiming that this wouldn’t rule out a Morata move as they’re still looking to bring him over from the Santiago Bernabeu in a £60 million deal.

The Special One believes a strike force of Kane and Morata would enhance their Premier League title winning ambitions more than what Ronaldo would have to offer at 32-years-old, while it also gives them additional options as they are back in the Champions League.

Kane finished ahead of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Premier League golden boot with 28 goals, that’s despite spending a portion of the season on the sidelines due to an injury.

Mauricio Pochettino will also be keen to keep Kane at the club, as they look to move away from being a selling club and creating something special in their current project, including a brand new stadium.

Spurs know United will be willing to pay big, and there will certainly be a sum that Levy believes is too good to turn down.

Will Manchester United ever succeed in signing Harry Kane? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms