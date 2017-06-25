Look: Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea in doubt after striker's furious tweet

One of the transfers everyone thought they could predict at the beginning of the summer was Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea.

It seemed to make the world of sense. The Everton striker rejected a new contract at Goodison Park and went on to score an impressive 25 goals in the Premier League, only bettered by a late flurry from Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, down in London, Chelsea won the Premier League title in Antonio Conte's first season in charge but Diego Costa's days at the club looked numbered ever since his very public training ground bust-up with the manager back in January.

Of course, since then, Costa has revealed the text sent by Conte that signalled the end of his Blues career so one would think the Italian had a replacement lined up.

Lukaku said nearly a month ago his agent was handling his next move and while he knew where he was going, he wasn't able to disclose that information just yet.

Many believe that Everton's insistence on a £100 million price tag is holding up any deal, but the big Belgian's latest outburst on Twitter suggests that a deal might be a long way off.

The 24-year-old posted a video on Instagram playing five-a-side on a pitch surrounded by hoardings covered in Chelsea's crest.

While fans were quick to assume this was some kind of nod to a pending move back to his former club, Lukaku has refuted those claims with a straight talking tweet:

To be fair, Samir Nasri and Andre Pierre-Gignac are also playing in the same game, and no one is linking them with a move to Chelsea.

In early June, Lukaku had this to say about his next move: "I don't want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want to do that," Lukaku earlier this month.

"We are now talking to the club. I know what's happening, but I will leave the talks to my agent.

"I know what's happening, but I can't tell you anything more," Lukaku asserted.

"What I would like most is to play in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League once. Or better - a few times."

