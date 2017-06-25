Lewis Hamilton entertained the idea of one day joining Ferrari when asked in Baku ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend.

As Hamilton battles with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel over the driver's Championship, the three-time World Champion has admitted to being a "huge fan" of the famous Italian team, but insists that he's only focused on defeating them for now.

"That is not something I am thinking about at the moment - rather the contrary, as I am getting my head around how to beat them," said Hamilton when the potential of the move was put to him.

Article continues below

Ferrari are currently trying to bounce back after a decade of disappointment in Formula One. Mercedes, led by Lewis Hamilton, have dominated the championship over the last three years, and the idea of luring their main man over must be an attractive one for the Italians.

This year, however, has finally seen the sport's oldest team bounce back, with German driver Sebastian Vettel currently 12 points clear of Hamilton at the top of the standings.

Article continues below

Vettel's teammate Kimi Räikkönen lies in fourth pace, with the pair sandwiching the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas who its third.

Both Vettel and Räikkönen are out of contract this summer, however, creating much speculation over the future of the drivers and with Hamilton's own contract up in 2018, there is definite potential for a blockbuster move.

And the Brit doesn't seem totally against the idea.

"I have never made it a secret that I am a huge fan of the team, of what they have achieved in the history of motorsport and also in the normal world in regards to their street cars," Hamilton said, as per IBTimes.

"Who knows what the future holds but at the moment I cannot imagine being anywhere else but here (at Mercedes). I am really enjoying the fight that we have with Ferrari."

And if Ferrari really want him, they can expect to pay a fortune. Hamilton is reported to have signed a contract two years ago worth £100m, making the driver Britain's highest paid sportsman.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms