Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski's Twitter activity suggests he could be leaving Bayern Munich

Now that the transfer window is truly underway, plenty of transfer sagas are unfolding that are sure to keep the fans guessing all summer.

Wonderkids Kylian Mbappe and Gianluigi Donnarumma have dominated the headlines in recent weeks and Europe's elite are queuing up to procure their services.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's apparent determination to leave Real Madrid has thrown yet another spanner in the works and it's unclear how that delicate situation will conclude.

Then we have Robert Lewandowski, undoubtedly one of the best strikers in Europe who appears less than happy with his situation at Bayern Munich.

His agent Maik Barthel says the Polish superstar is unhappy with the club for not doing more to help him secure the Bundesliga Golden Boot on the final day of the season.

“Robert told me that he got no support and that the coach gave no call to help him in the last game to win the top-scorer title,” Barthel told Kicker. “He was disappointed as I have never seen him before. He really hoped that the team would support him proactively.”

Lewandowski, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, posted a tweet on Saturday evening that he promptly deleted that translates to “Sometimes, you have to read between the lines”.

Pretty cryptic, is Lewandowski saying he wants to leave Bayern?

Manchester United have been credited with the biggest interest in the 28-year-old, but with deals for Alvaro Morata and possibly Ronaldo on the horizon, that might be a stretch.

Then you have Chelsea who are certain to lose Diego Costa. Romelu Lukaku seems to be the man they want to replace the Brazilian-born Spanish international, but Lewandowski's sudden availability might persuade them otherwise.

"Lewandowski does not want to leave Bayern. There are no talks with other clubs and there won't be any," a statement released from Bayern to Sky Germany read. "Lewandowski's contract expires in 2021. He signed it not long ago. If other clubs negotiate with long-term contracted players they risk a FIFA penalty."

It would cost a lot to prize him away, but there is clearly something going on behind the scenes at the Allianz Arena.

