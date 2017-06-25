There is no doubt that the pressure is on Arsene Wenger to make a splash in the transfer market this summer.

The Gunners missed out on a place in the Champions League for the first time in two decades by finishing fifth in the Premier League last term and the gap between them and their rivals will only grow if Wenger does not act.

Thus far, Wenger has attempted to secure Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe in what would be a world record breaking deal, but is facing an uphill battle with Real Madrid believed to be in pole position to sign the 18-year-old.

Article continues below

It is widely believed that a deal for Alexandre Lacazette is next on the agenda for Arsenal and the Lyon hitman, who scored 37 goals in 45 games last term, could cost in the region of £60 million.

According to the Daily Mail, Wenger may be turning his attention to one of his rivals' prized assets.

Article continues below

Arsenal are determined to sign a new striker this summer and are targeting Anthony Martial in a £40 million deal if Mbappe opts against joining the club for around £90 million more.

There are plenty of moving parts to this deal. For one, Manchester United are unlikely to want to sell to their rivals, much less, Jose Mourinho to Wenger.

Secondly, United are on the lookout for a striker to replace the outgoing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and any of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane or Alvaro Morata may be at Old Trafford by the close of the summer transfer window.

Martial has been farmed out wide to accommodate the likes of Zlatan and Marcus Rashford, but if Ivan Perisic ends up signing for United too, his chances of expanding on the 18 starts he made in the league last season are slim.

Many believe that Mbappe is the second coming of Thierry Henry, but interestingly enough, the same was being said of Martial back in 2015.

Former United striker Louis Saha led the calls following Martial's initial £36 million move to Old Trafford.

"In France we call him the next Thierry Henry because he can play left or right, he's got a great ability with the ball, he can take on three, four players with ease, there is no problem. At the same time, the new generation have no fear.

"He's got such an ability that he can win trophies for Manchester United I believe that, but I don't want to put too much pressure on him."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms