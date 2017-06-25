It’s difficult to comprehend everything Lionel Messi has achieved in football.

Yesterday the Argentine celebrated his 30th birthday and entered a stage of his career when most players begin to slow down.

But unlike so many world-class talents before him, Messi continues to shatter records and remind us why he is widely regarded as best the game has ever seen.

His combination of individual brilliance and unselfish teamwork has underpinned nearly every success the Catalan club has enjoyed since making his senior debut as a 16-year-old in November 2003.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has won 30 major honours including eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns with even more sure to come between now and when he decides to hang up his boots.

His unrivalled contribution to football has prompted tributes from every corner of the sporting world, none more so than the home of his beloved club in Catalonia.

Barcelona have shared several different photos and videos on social media in recognition of Messi, but one in particular perfectly captures the essence of their iconic number ten.

The La Liga giants have put together a montage of him playing in the club’s youth ranks doing what he has done throughout his career – making a mockery of defenders.

Despite being a mere youngster, Messi demonstrates the same captivating technique and poise as he does today – and it makes for exceptional viewing.

Check out of the video below.

Truly stunning.

One can only imagine what it’s like trying to mark the Argentine when he seems to have a way of escaping markers no matter how they attempt to stop him.

And while double or even tripling teaming him seems like a logical way of curbing his influence, Messi has proven on countless occasions that this approach only serves to leave gaps for him to pick out his teammates.

WHAT COMES NEXT?

Even with the likes of Neymar and Luis Suarez among his supporting cast, Messi is as indispensable to the club as ever.

His record speaks for itself: the club’s all-time top-scorer has amassed 507 goals and 194 assists in 583 appearances for the Blaugrana and is showing no signs of slowing down.

But, of course, time will eventually force the 30-year-old to bid farewell to a game in which he has accomplished almost everything on offer.

Very few accolades still elude Messi – namely the World Cup – but don’t bet against him completing his trophy cabinet during what’s left of his unmatched career.

