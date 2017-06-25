GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Dereck Chisora appears in video footage trying to stop fight in London

British professional boxer Dereck Chisora is back in the news again but not for an event inside the ring, rather an incident that occurred on the streets of London during the late hours of the night.

Video footage has surfaced that appears to show the former national and European heavyweight champion getting involved in a brawl outside the Toy Room in Soho, London.

Chisora was seen gesticulating to bouncers on the street while several men were seen in ripped shirts in and around the scene - scroll down to see the video.

The boxer, who was wearing dark jeans and a grey t-shirt, was spotted by eyewitnesses to getting in the tussle and at one point was pinned to the ground, which was also caught on tape.

However, Chisora has revealed the fight had already started before he and his entourage arrived at the location.

In fact, he insisted that he ran towards the crowd in an attempt to stop the fight.

"The fight had started when we got there, and I went to break it up," he told the Daily Mail.

"We were going to go to the club, where our friends were waiting for us, but didn't because of everything going on outside."

He stated that he lost his balance during the melee and rejected claims he had been pinned down,

"I slipped over, I wasn't being pinned down, and the bouncers didn't treat me badly at all."

The 33-year-old is no stranger to controversies as there are various instances in the past of him being at the wrong end of situations.

Boxing at Wembley Arena

In the past, Chisora has been suspended from boxing for his behaviour before and after his fight with Vitali Klitschko as well as getting involved in a press conference brawl with compatriot David Haye.

Chisora hasn't fought since his dramatic defeat to Dillian Whyte last year but has recently called for a third bout with Tyson Fury to be arranged

Topics:
Derek Chisora
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Tony Bellew

