Paul Pobga.

Fans are divided on how Paul Pogba celebrated before scoring in charity match

It's fair to say Paul Pogba's first season back at Manchester United was a bit up and down.

After returning to the club he left on a free transfer for £89.3 million last summer, the 24-year-old Frenchman struggled to justify his fee in the early going and came under heavy fire from expectant fans.

However, the former Juventus man grew as the season wore on and played a pivotal role in helping United secure a treble (of sorts) of the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League.

The latter helped United secure Champions League football next season where Pogba will have to step up his efforts again. Until then, the midfielder has the summer to recharge his batteries and enjoy himself.

He was certainly enjoying himself during a charity match in Colombia on Saturday night.

To launch the Pogba foundation saw Pogba and his brothers, Florentin and Mathias, line up against former Chelsea man Juan Cuadrado and his foundation which provides alternative training to young people, motivating them with art and leadership courses.

Colombian internationals David Ospina, Carlos Bacca and Juan Quintero all took part for Cuadrado with the Arsenal goalkeeper even hitting the bar during the match.

Pogba's side ran out 6-3 winners with his brother Mathias, who plays up front for Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam, scoring a brace on top of Paul's sole effort.

But it's what Paul did after scoring his goal that has got the fans divided on Twitter.

As you can see from the video above, the Manchester United man hit the dab before tapping the ball home and some fans wish that certain dance move would just disappear while others feel if it's a charity match, why not?

In a light-hearted game like this, fans should see the lighter side of the celebration. Even if the dab is extremely tired (thank you, Jesse Lingard).

Pogba looked in tremendous form for France when they disposed of England earlier in June and he'll be hoping to carry that form forward into next season for United.

After taking a year to adapt, a huge season could be in the works for the original dab master.

