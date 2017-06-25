GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Fernando Alonso drops another big he will quit McLaren

Another race weekend and it looks it could be another abysmal show for McLaren as Formula One gears up for its first race at Azerbaijan this weekend.

As we enter the eighth round of the calendar year, McLaren ace Fernando Alonso's recent comments leaves little to the imagination and could well be the biggest hint yet that he will move on at the end of this season.

The UK-based outfit's nightmare campaign hit a new low when both their cars failed to even make it out of the first round of qualifying at the street circuit in Baku on Saturday.

Alonso and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne will be starting the race on Sunday at the back of the grid following engine-related grid penalties and team chief Eric Boullier has already described the weekend as 'the most painful experience of his life'.

Meanwhile, photos of Mercedes bosses Toto Wolff, Niki Lauda and Flavio Briatore - as well as further images of Alonso's manager Luis Garcia Abad with Renault's Alain Prost and Cyril Abiteboul - have emerged on social media, intensifying the speculation surrounding the Spaniard's future.

Asked if he shared the same sentiments as his boss, Alonso was surprisingly laid back, indicating he is preparing for life after McLaren.

"It has been very positive for me," he told Sky Sports.

His contract at McLaren expires at the end of the season and although the British manufacturers want to keep him, Alonso has admitted he could walk away unless drastic changes take place.

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix - Practice

McLaren chiefs are even believed to be in talks with Mercedes about changing engine suppliers for 2018, in an attempt to keep Alonso on their books beyond this term.

Apart from giving the Monaco Grand Prix a miss for Indy 500, the former champion has endured a disappointing campaign since the start, having not finished in the top ten, including two retirements in the first seven races.

He added: "Our speed is that slow that they think we are on a slow lap but no this is our speed, we are starting a timed lap so they get surprised a bit."

Formula 1

