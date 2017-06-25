GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ospina and Pogba.

Paul Pogba lets David Ospina take a free-kick in Juan Cuadrado's charity match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Juan Cuadrado and Paul Pogba hosted a charity match in the Colombian city of Medellin as both supported their foundations.

Pogba, whose side included his brothers, Mathias and Florentin, emerged victorious with a 6-3 win.

The Manchester United star was launching the Pogba Foundation and there’s no question about the publicity the charity got thanks to Pogba’s antics.

Article continues below

The Frenchman scored a goal and performed his trademark dab just before the ball crossed the line.

Pogba and Mathias also performed a choreographed dance after one of the Sparta Rotterdam striker’s two goals.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina also starred in the match, which was primarily in aid of Cuadrado’s foundation.

With a healthy 5-2 lead, Pogba’s side won a free-kick 20 yards from goal. And the £89 million man let Ospina take it.

To the surprise of pretty much everybody, the Colombia whipped a superb effort that was tipped onto the crossbar. Check it out below.

Watch: Ospina's free-kick in charity match

Watch: Pogba 6-3 Cuadrado highlights

Arsenal’s new free-kick taker?

Perhaps not. According to ESPN FC, the 28-year-old is in talks with Fenerbahce over a transfer.

Reports from Turkish sports newspaper Fanatik claim Ospina has agreed a four-year deal with Fenerbahce, with Arsenal receiving €3.5 million from the transfer.

However, ESPN FC claim negotiations aren’t at such an advanced stage. They believe Fenerbahce only want a loan deal for Ospina, who has grown frustrated at being Arsenal’s second choice goalkeeper behind Petr Cech.

FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-TRAINING

Szczesny is wanted by Inter Milan

The future of another Gunners ‘keeper is also unclear. Wojciech Szczesny has spent the past two seasons out on loan at AS Roma, and has impressed to the point that Juventus are rumoured to be interested in signing him.

However, the Evening Standard believe that Inter Milan are considering hijacking Szczesny’s move to the Italian champions.

Juventus have been quoted £15m for the Pole but negotiations are moving at a slow pace. And so Inter, whose new coach Luciano Spalletti worked with Szczesny at Roma, could pounce.

Arsene Wenger is keen to sign a new goalkeeper to provide competition for Cech. The Gunners were interested in signing Jordan Pickford but were unwilling to spend the £30m it took for Everton to sign him from Sunderland, while Stoke’s Jack Butland is also being considered.

Should Arsenal move for Butland? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Juan Cuadrado
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Juan Cuadrado
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
David Ospina
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Look: Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea in doubt after striker's furious tweet

Look: Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea in doubt after striker's furious tweet

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again