Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Juan Cuadrado and Paul Pogba hosted a charity match in the Colombian city of Medellin as both supported their foundations.

Pogba, whose side included his brothers, Mathias and Florentin, emerged victorious with a 6-3 win.

The Manchester United star was launching the Pogba Foundation and there’s no question about the publicity the charity got thanks to Pogba’s antics.

The Frenchman scored a goal and performed his trademark dab just before the ball crossed the line.

Pogba and Mathias also performed a choreographed dance after one of the Sparta Rotterdam striker’s two goals.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina also starred in the match, which was primarily in aid of Cuadrado’s foundation.

With a healthy 5-2 lead, Pogba’s side won a free-kick 20 yards from goal. And the £89 million man let Ospina take it.

To the surprise of pretty much everybody, the Colombia whipped a superb effort that was tipped onto the crossbar. Check it out below.

Watch: Ospina's free-kick in charity match

Watch: Pogba 6-3 Cuadrado highlights

Arsenal’s new free-kick taker?

Perhaps not. According to ESPN FC, the 28-year-old is in talks with Fenerbahce over a transfer.

Reports from Turkish sports newspaper Fanatik claim Ospina has agreed a four-year deal with Fenerbahce, with Arsenal receiving €3.5 million from the transfer.

However, ESPN FC claim negotiations aren’t at such an advanced stage. They believe Fenerbahce only want a loan deal for Ospina, who has grown frustrated at being Arsenal’s second choice goalkeeper behind Petr Cech.

Szczesny is wanted by Inter Milan

The future of another Gunners ‘keeper is also unclear. Wojciech Szczesny has spent the past two seasons out on loan at AS Roma, and has impressed to the point that Juventus are rumoured to be interested in signing him.

However, the Evening Standard believe that Inter Milan are considering hijacking Szczesny’s move to the Italian champions.

Juventus have been quoted £15m for the Pole but negotiations are moving at a slow pace. And so Inter, whose new coach Luciano Spalletti worked with Szczesny at Roma, could pounce.

Arsene Wenger is keen to sign a new goalkeeper to provide competition for Cech. The Gunners were interested in signing Jordan Pickford but were unwilling to spend the £30m it took for Everton to sign him from Sunderland, while Stoke’s Jack Butland is also being considered.

