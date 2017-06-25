Virgil Van Dijk is one of the most in-demand defenders in the world this summer and it seems as though it is going to take a mammoth bid from any club to prize him away from Southampton.

Reports suggest the Saints won't settle for anything less than £70 million for the Dutch centre-back, but it has become quite apparent that the former Celtic man would like to test himself at a bigger club.

That club would have been Liverpool before Southampton reported the Reds to the Premier League for 'tapping up' their star man and that forced Jurgen Klopp to halt his interest in the defender.

Article continues below

The Merseyside club's statement read: "Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

"We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk.

Article continues below

"We respect Southampton's position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player."

Of course, Liverpool have famously spent a lot of money with Southampton in recent years, but they obviously crossed a line this time around.

But it seems as though Southampton may be forced into selling Van Dijk to Liverpool after all.

Chelsea were thought to be on the brink of pulling the trigger on a deal to sign the 25-year-old, but the Blues have gotten cold feet because they believe Van Dijk still wants the move to Anfield, the Mail report.

As a result, all clubs are starting to lose interest in the centre-back because he has his heart set on one destination.

Southampton could just keep their prized asset, but if he doesn't want to play there, it's only a matter of time before they have to sell him and his value could decrease.

Providing Liverpool can match the lofty asking price, it seems as though Southampton may be forced to do business with Klopp and co.

While a deal is not imminent by any means, Van Dijk's desires are turning teams off from giving Southampton the minimum they want.

That's great news for Liverpool.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms