McLaren racing director Eric Boullier has told Spanish newspaper AS that Carlos Sainz is in the running to replace Fernando Alonso, providing the 35-year-old does leave at the end of this season.

Frenchman Boullier was in Baku ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he told AS reporter Manuel Franco that Sainz, who has impressed for Toro Rosso, could come in to replace Alonso for 2018;

“I know him and I like him.

“Everyone is an option in this paddock. You have to see the contracts, so if he were free, and if he did not have a drive for next year.

“I like Carlos; he's an option, yes.

“We have a strategy and we know what we want. We want to keep Fernando, we hope he continues with us, to be the champion we want, we also want him to follow [Stoffel] Vandoorne. Those are our real options.”

Boullier’s interview with AS has come at an interesting time, especially considering that Alonso has been forced to play down any speculation regarding his future this weekend, after two of his leading representatives were seen having meetings with the bosses of Mercedes and Renault respectively.

Flavio Briatore had dinner with Mercedes-AMG’s Toto Wolff and Nicki Lauda in Baku whilst Luis Garcia Abad was seen in the Renault paddock on Saturday.

Interesting...

Alonso, though, refused to confirm his future was the topic of discussion.

"Luis is also managing a little bit Carlos [Sainz], so sometimes it is more Carlos than myself," the 35-year-old said.

"On the other hand, Flavio has dinner with everyone – so that cannot count! Sometimes even with women, so that cannot count either! So let’s see."

Alonso also cast his verdict on Sainz as one of his potential replacements should he decide to move on.

Fellow Spaniard Sainz has been at Toro Rosso since 2015 and Alonso thinks now could be the right time for the 22-year-old to make a step upwards.

He added: “Yes. Toro Rosso is a nice team to start, they help you through your career but McLaren is another level,

“Right now, we are not competitive, but McLaren will always be McLaren, at some point they will be on the podium, in the top five, they will always be there.

“After three difficult years, good times will come, I don’t know how good or if McLaren will win the champions in five or ten years, but you have a bigger opportunity than at Toro Rosso.

“So if Carlos has the opportunity, I will always support that.”

