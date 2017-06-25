GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

.

Eric Boullier reveals who is 'an option' to replace Alonso at McLaren next season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier has told Spanish newspaper AS that Carlos Sainz is in the running to replace Fernando Alonso, providing the 35-year-old does leave at the end of this season.

Frenchman Boullier was in Baku ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he told AS reporter Manuel Franco that Sainz, who has impressed for Toro Rosso, could come in to replace Alonso for 2018;

“I know him and I like him.

Article continues below

“Everyone is an option in this paddock. You have to see the contracts, so if he were free, and if he did not have a drive for next year.

“I like Carlos; he's an option, yes.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

“We have a strategy and we know what we want. We want to keep Fernando, we hope he continues with us, to be the champion we want, we also want him to follow [Stoffel] Vandoorne. Those are our real options.”

Boullier’s interview with AS has come at an interesting time, especially considering that Alonso has been forced to play down any speculation regarding his future this weekend, after two of his leading representatives were seen having meetings with the bosses of Mercedes and Renault respectively.

Flavio Briatore had dinner with Mercedes-AMG’s Toto Wolff and Nicki Lauda in Baku whilst Luis Garcia Abad was seen in the Renault paddock on Saturday.

Interesting...

Alonso, though, refused to confirm his future was the topic of discussion.

"Luis is also managing a little bit Carlos [Sainz], so sometimes it is more Carlos than myself," the 35-year-old said.

"On the other hand, Flavio has dinner with everyone – so that cannot count! Sometimes even with women, so that cannot count either! So let’s see."

Alonso also cast his verdict on Sainz as one of his potential replacements should he decide to move on.

Fellow Spaniard Sainz has been at Toro Rosso since 2015 and Alonso thinks now could be the right time for the 22-year-old to make a step upwards.

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix - Practice

He added: “Yes. Toro Rosso is a nice team to start, they help you through your career but McLaren is another level,

“Right now, we are not competitive, but McLaren will always be McLaren, at some point they will be on the podium, in the top five, they will always be there.

“After three difficult years, good times will come, I don’t know how good or if McLaren will win the champions in five or ten years, but you have a bigger opportunity than at Toro Rosso.

“So if Carlos has the opportunity, I will always support that.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Look: Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea in doubt after striker's furious tweet

Look: Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea in doubt after striker's furious tweet

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again