GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather, Dana White, Conor McGregor.

Dana White says Mayweather/McGregor must learn one thing from Mayweather/Pacquiao

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor superfight just nine weeks away, fans are scrambling to get tickets for the once in a lifetime event.

The thing is, despite the figures being banded around the internet, the tickets are yet to go on sale for the event in Las Vegas.

Pricing is bound to be astronomical to the ordinary fan, but UFC president Dana White is keen to ensure that this event learns lessons from the fiasco that was Floyd Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao.

Article continues below

Sure, the fight generated north of £600 million all things told, but very little tickets were actually made available to the public and the ones that were seemed to be issued very late.

White was one of those fans who had to deal with the frustration of not having the ticket he had paid for on fight week and he says McGregor/Mayweather will not encounter those same issues.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

“I never said that they priced the average fan out,” White said during a recent conference call. “What I said is they couldn’t have f***ed this thing up worse, with how late they got tickets out. I was actually a guy who bought tickets.

"I couldn’t even get my tickets the week of the fight. It became this thing where it was almost so impossible to get tickets, after you had already paid for them, that people started canceling their rooms and all kinds of things.

“The beautiful thing about the disaster that was that fight, is I think everybody learned from it and it won’t happen again. I think that the fight was so big, and everybody was so crazy and rabid about it, that a lot of mistakes were made that cost them money, which is hilarious to say because it was the biggest money-making fight of all time.

UFC 205: Press Conference

"So as bad as I think it got screwed up in some areas, they still did OK on it. So, yeah, I think we gained from the mistakes that were made and the knowledge that they have now of what went wrong with that fight.”

While there is plenty of debate on how this fight will affect the sport of boxing, the interest in the matchup cannot be denied.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Look: Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea in doubt after striker's furious tweet

Look: Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea in doubt after striker's furious tweet

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again