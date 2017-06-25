With the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor superfight just nine weeks away, fans are scrambling to get tickets for the once in a lifetime event.

The thing is, despite the figures being banded around the internet, the tickets are yet to go on sale for the event in Las Vegas.

Pricing is bound to be astronomical to the ordinary fan, but UFC president Dana White is keen to ensure that this event learns lessons from the fiasco that was Floyd Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao.

Sure, the fight generated north of £600 million all things told, but very little tickets were actually made available to the public and the ones that were seemed to be issued very late.

White was one of those fans who had to deal with the frustration of not having the ticket he had paid for on fight week and he says McGregor/Mayweather will not encounter those same issues.

“I never said that they priced the average fan out,” White said during a recent conference call. “What I said is they couldn’t have f***ed this thing up worse, with how late they got tickets out. I was actually a guy who bought tickets.

"I couldn’t even get my tickets the week of the fight. It became this thing where it was almost so impossible to get tickets, after you had already paid for them, that people started canceling their rooms and all kinds of things.

“The beautiful thing about the disaster that was that fight, is I think everybody learned from it and it won’t happen again. I think that the fight was so big, and everybody was so crazy and rabid about it, that a lot of mistakes were made that cost them money, which is hilarious to say because it was the biggest money-making fight of all time.

"So as bad as I think it got screwed up in some areas, they still did OK on it. So, yeah, I think we gained from the mistakes that were made and the knowledge that they have now of what went wrong with that fight.”

While there is plenty of debate on how this fight will affect the sport of boxing, the interest in the matchup cannot be denied.

