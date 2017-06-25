GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Theo Walcott.

Theo Walcott linked with big-money move to Premier League club

Theo Walcott has divided opinion for the entirety of his 11 years at Arsenal.

His devastating speed and direct approach make him a favourite among some Arsenal fans despite his tendency to spoil electrifying runs with a poor end product.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed patches of brilliance for the Gunners but too often reverted to long spells of mediocrity or worse.

Walcott is far from a first-team regular under Arsene Wenger for the time being – largely due to the Frenchman finding success with his new 3-5-2 system.

Continued use of the formation will allow the England international little opportunity to break back into the Arsenal side even if he rediscovers his best football.

Walcott – a winger or striker by trade – is understood to be growing frustrated with his lack of game having not played a full 90 minutes in any competition between mid-March and the end of the season.

The former Southampton ace certainly contributed in some part to the Arsenal cause last season with ten goals to make him their third top-scorer behind Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez.

But for a man on the cusp of his peak years as a footballer, Walcott is unlikely to maximise the remainder of his career in north London.

He also faces an uphill battle to earn his place with England at the 2018 World Cup after being dropped by Gareth Southgate in March.

With that in mind, the Gunners would likely be doing Walcott a great favour should they cash in on reported interest from a Premier League club wanting to take him off their books.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

The Mirror claims West Ham are willing to offer £25 million for the Arsenal man as Slaven Bilic seeks to ensure his squad is capable of bettering their 11th place finish last season.

Walcott would well and truly be in the first-team picture at the east London club with the likes of Michail Antonio, Andre Ayew and Sofiane Feghouli being his only direct competition.

While best suited to operating on the flanks, he could even attempt to stake his claim to play up front alongside or in place of Andy Carroll.

Arsenal have been linked with huge moves for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe and Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette, suggesting they would surely consider letting go of one of their highest-paid yet rarely used players.

We’ll have to wait and see if an official bid comes to fruition to find out.

Should Arsenal sell Walcott this summer? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

