Tennis

.

Boris Becker makes Roger Federer Grand Slam wins prediction

Boris Becker has admitted Roger Federer’s form this year could see the Swiss could win a few more Grand Slams yet.

At the start of the year, such a prediction would have been considered highly optimistic, but most certainly not now.

The 35-year-old defied expectations at the start of 2017 to win the Australian Open in Melbourne, coincidently that triumph was his 18th slam and the first since 2012 following a difficult few years.

If there was ever a sports person on who it could be said that they defined a decade of their sport, then it’s the man from Basel.

His win record from 2003-2010 was astounding, four Australian titles, five consecutive Wimbledon wins and a victory in 2009, one French Open, five US Open titles and an Olympic gold from Beijing from 2008.

The man was a machine!

Then, the turn of the decade saw the start of a decline, coinciding with the rise of Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray, whilst his ever present nemesis Rafael Nadal was still going strong.

Federer’s victory in Melbourne, however, seems to have represented another turning point and with Wimbledon around the corner, Becker has predicted that a couple more Grand Slams wins could be on the horizon.

“He is Roger Federer – the name speaks for itself. He has defied the odds many times in his life before, and he’s spent 300 weeks at No.1 in the world rankings," Becker told The Mirror.

2017 Miami Open - Day 14

“He has always done things the Federer way and he has rejuvenated the sport. 

“It’s great to see 35-year-olds competing against everybody younger and it’s one of the great stories of the year.

“Roger is refusing to grow old, and if he believes a 19th Grand Slam is possible, then why not a 20th as well?”

It will take a brave man to back anyone other than Federer at SW19 this year.

Topics:
Wimbledon
Boris Becker
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

