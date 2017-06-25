GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

This summer promises to be one of the most important in Arsene Wenger’s reign at Arsenal.

The Frenchman is already under scrutiny from Arsenal supporters following last season’s disappointing finish in the Premier League and his new two-year contract wasn’t met with complete support from the club’s fans.

The Gunners’ squad is in need of improvement and supporters will be pleased to hear that Wenger is trying to sign Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco.

But Arsenal’s hopes for next season depend as much on keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil as they do of signing one of Europe’s most exciting talents.

Both were instrumental in the 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, with Ozil doing something he hasn’t done often in his four years in England by stepping up in a big match.

Footage of the German’s wonderful touch against Liverpool in 2016 is doing the rounds on Twitter and it’s certainly worth revisiting.

The touch is class, and the reaction from 40,000 inside Anfield is equally stunning. Listen as the entire stadium suddenly falls silent as Ozil controls a pass with his magical left foot.

Watch: Ozil's magical touch vs Liverpool

That’s what Ozil is capable of. And it’s why Arsenal fans are desperate for him to stay.

Pires: 'Arsenal must keep Sanchez and Ozil - and invest'

The 28-year-old is out of contract next summer and Wenger is prepared to run the risk of watching Ozil leave for nothing in 2018.

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

It’s the same situation with Sanchez. Neither appears close to signing a new contract to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

But if Arsenal are to compete for the Premier League, they’re going to have to keep their two stars *and* sign Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette, according to Robert Pires.

“The most important thing is to keep Sanchez and Ozil — and if they buy Lacazette and Mbappe,” Pires said, per the Mirror.

“Arsenal can do both. They can extend the contracts of Sanchez and Ozil, and why not buy two or three players?

Manchester City FC v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

“If Arsene buys some players, they can lift the Premier League trophy. To buy some players, you need to spend a lot of money — and why not? The first objective is to lift a trophy at the end of the season.

"Mbappe is a great player who has good potential.

"Of course he is very expensive but now in the UK anything is possible. Lacazette is a great player.”

Such ambition hasn't been seen at Arsenal in recent years.

But things could be about to change.

Will Sanchez and Ozil both be Arsenal players at the start of the 2017-18 season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Aaron Ramsey
Football
Premier League
Liverpool
Thierry Henry
Mesut Özil
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Theo Walcott
Germany Football

