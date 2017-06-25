GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

.

Pep Guardiola celebrates with Ryan Giggs after hitting great shot in golf

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Is there any sport Pep Guardiola does not have an innate talent for? The Spaniard was a fine footballer for Barcelona and Spain before coached Barcelona into becoming one of the greatest teams in history between 2008 and 2012).

And while playing in the Icons of Football golf tournament alongside Welsh legend Ryan Giggs, the 46-year-old Spaniard showed he isn't bad with a club either by hitting a superb chip on the fourth hole.

Guardiola, unable to contain his joy at the chip ran in a little celebratory circle and then shared a congratulatory hug with Ryan Giggs - scroll down to see the video.

Article continues below

The 46-year-old’s chip shot set the pair up for a triumphant 9&7 win, however, the current Man City manager was quick to praise his playing partner.

“Giggs was making everything. You can tell he was a winger, he was putting everything to the left side of the green," he said, as per the Daily Mail.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WATCH: The ridiculous way WWE is advertised in Russia

WATCH: The ridiculous way WWE is advertised in Russia

What WWE has planned for Rusev's SmackDown LIVE return

What WWE has planned for Rusev's SmackDown LIVE return

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

“We were lucky, in the third or fourth hole he made a huge putt, we went 4UP and went from there.”

When the Spaniard was later asked about his chip on the fourth, the 46-year-old cheekily said:

“Yeah, I have got a huge talent.”

The Icons of Football tournament brings current and former footballers together into two teams as the Rest of the World take on England at match play in a Ryder Cup-style competition.

Giggs and Guardiola were up against England’s Tim Sherwood and Michael Carrick, and they were too good for the English pair - dispatching them with seven holes to spare.

Robbie Fowler, Teddy Sheringham, James Milner, Dwight Yorke, Peter Schmeichel and Gabriel Batistuta were among the other familiar faces also in action.

By the looks of things, Guardiola could force his way into the next Ryder Cup team!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tiger Woods
Golf
Rory McIlroy

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WATCH: The ridiculous way WWE is advertised in Russia

WATCH: The ridiculous way WWE is advertised in Russia

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Jose Mourinho urging Man United to break world record for this striker

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again