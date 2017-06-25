Is there any sport Pep Guardiola does not have an innate talent for? The Spaniard was a fine footballer for Barcelona and Spain before coached Barcelona into becoming one of the greatest teams in history between 2008 and 2012).

And while playing in the Icons of Football golf tournament alongside Welsh legend Ryan Giggs, the 46-year-old Spaniard showed he isn't bad with a club either by hitting a superb chip on the fourth hole.

Guardiola, unable to contain his joy at the chip ran in a little celebratory circle and then shared a congratulatory hug with Ryan Giggs - scroll down to see the video.

The 46-year-old’s chip shot set the pair up for a triumphant 9&7 win, however, the current Man City manager was quick to praise his playing partner.

“Giggs was making everything. You can tell he was a winger, he was putting everything to the left side of the green," he said, as per the Daily Mail.

“We were lucky, in the third or fourth hole he made a huge putt, we went 4UP and went from there.”

When the Spaniard was later asked about his chip on the fourth, the 46-year-old cheekily said:

“Yeah, I have got a huge talent.”

The Icons of Football tournament brings current and former footballers together into two teams as the Rest of the World take on England at match play in a Ryder Cup-style competition.

Giggs and Guardiola were up against England’s Tim Sherwood and Michael Carrick, and they were too good for the English pair - dispatching them with seven holes to spare.

Robbie Fowler, Teddy Sheringham, James Milner, Dwight Yorke, Peter Schmeichel and Gabriel Batistuta were among the other familiar faces also in action.

By the looks of things, Guardiola could force his way into the next Ryder Cup team!

