LaVar Ball got his wish this past week on Thursday as his son, Lonzo Ball, was drafted into the NBA by the Los Angeles Lakers, something which he predicted would happen.

Ball will now look to live up to his father's hype and take the Lakers back into the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, as well as become one of the best players in the league today.

LaVar has already gathered a lot of attention by the media thanks to some of the comments he has made about his son and other players in the NBA, but now Lonzo has been drafted by the Lakers, there's going to be even more attention on the Ball family.

During the NBA Draft on Thursday, the Ball family did a live stream where discussions about future projects which the family will be involved in could be heard, and one surprising future event came up.

During LaVar’s live stream at the NBA Draft, a Redditor picked up on their discussion about the WWE and all of the exposure that it would provide Big Baller Brand.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has since backed this up, saying LaVar and the WWE are currently in negotiations about him appearing on the next WWE RAW, which is scheduled to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday.

We'll have to wait until tomorrow night to see if this is true, but if it is, it would be huge for the Ball family and the Big Baller Brand. It certainly would be odd to see LaVar Ball perform inside the Staples Center before his son does for the Lakers.

The most likely scenario which WWE could use LaVar is with Titus O'Neill. For those of you that don't watch WWE, Titus O'Neill is a superstar who has his own Titus Brand, which is essentially taking the mick out of the Big Baller Brand. It will be interesting to see if there is an interaction between the two.

Nevertheless, an appearance on RAW will be great for LaVar and the Big Baller Brand, so let's wait and see if it happens and if Lonzo shows up as well. He certainly has the personality which fits into the WWE with his outspoken claims that he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one and that Lonzo is better than Steph Curry.