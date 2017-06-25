WATCH: The ridiculous way WWE is advertised in Russia

While WWE often revolves around some serious, hard-hitting storylines to captivate the fans to make them want to tune in every week, we also get the light-hearted side of things with comedic segments that their whole audience can enjoy.

There’s a limit, though, as now you wouldn’t see the likes of Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe in comedy segments while you certainly won’t see guys like Curt Hawkins or Breezango have serious moments.

Even when WWE is celebrating something, such as an anniversary, they don’t go all out to make themselves and their roster look like fools by acting silly – they maintain their characters while getting the message across.

However, it seems as if somebody in Russia didn’t get that memo as a network that airs WWE programming opts to utilise a very strange when advertising WWE.

A WWE fan from Russia shared a video from the 2x2 Channel, revealing that’s how his country opts to make announcements of that sort.

The point of the video is to celebrate their tenth anniversary, with the text reading: “The best wrestlers in the world congratulate 2x2 with 10th anniversary.”

As you’ll be able to see in the video below, the music is incredibly upbeat with two singers singing a congratulatory theme – in English for some reason – but that’s not the weird part.

Everyone in the video is rocking party hats from Kurt Angle to AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal while there’s a big explosion of confetti every time somebody in the video takes a bump.

If you ever wanted to see Bray Wyatt blow a party blower, now is your chance.

This doesn’t seem to be a one-off either, as the channel apparently has a reputation of advertising WWE in a ridiculous way as a quick search through their YouTube channel proves.

In the first video, they are advertising wrestlers as rockstars which includes them referring to tag team competitors as the ‘Red Hot Chili Wrestlers’.

And they only seem to get weirder as you watch on, the one below has them showing The Rock CM Punk, Kane and more playing musical instruments, while another features a sci-fi theme.

They also took advantage of the festive season with the music they used, and then using fake snow along with having wrestlers compete with their heads as snowmen; you really can’t make this stuff up.

There are simply no words for this next one.

Whatever this channel is, we need it here as soon as possible.

What do you make of the ridiculous Russian WWE advertisements?

