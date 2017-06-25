GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Griezmann and Pogba.

Paul Pogba explains how he would feel if Antoine Griezmann signed for Manchester City

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will regret their failed pursuit of Antoine Griezmann.

The Red Devils were in pole position to sign the Frenchman but Griezmann decided to stay in Spain after Atleti’s transfer ban was upheld.

In an interview with French television show Telefoot earlier this month, Griezmann said it would be “dirty” to leave Los Rojiblancos.

"The ruling of the CAS has come through,” Griezmann is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “Atletico cannot recruit. With my sporting advisor, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay.

“It's a hard time for the club. It would be a dirty move to leave now. We talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season."

Griezmann, who has a release clause in his contract worth £86 million, is still expected to leave Atleti next summer.

But it’s not inconceivable that the France international will choose elsewhere, particularly if Man United struggle next season.

And Paul Pogba wouldn’t have a problem if Griezmann decides against joining him at Old Trafford - even if he signs for Manchester City.

Griezmann to Man City?

Speaking to Telefoot, Pogba said he could handle his French teammate moving anywhere - include Man United’s main rivals - so long as Griezmann is happy.

"Griezmann? I wish for his happiness,” Pogba said, per Goal.

“If that is at Atletico, at City, I will handle it. He is one of the best players in the world.”

FBL-EURO-2016-MATCH51-POR-FRA

Pogba: 'I want Zlatan to be happy'

Pogba also discussed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was released by Man United after suffering a serious knee injury in April.

"If Zlatan is happy elsewhere, then I am happy for him,” the 24-year-old added.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Pogba completed a stunning, £89 million return to Manchester United last year from Juventus.

He helped the club to three trophies - the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League - and is targeting the Premier League next season.

"For my first season we got three trophies and a place in the Champions League which was the main objective,” the midfielder continued. “I’m going to the Champions League, that's what I wanted.

"Next year, the objective is the Premier League. There is also the Champions League and we will have to give that proper attention."

Which club will Griezmann sign for? Let us know in the comments section below!

