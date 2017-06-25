Kevin Durant trolls Russell Westbrook with Cupcake Championship hat

Kevin Durant won his first ever NBA Championship this season, as he played a big part in the Golden State Warriors 4-1 Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite being marked by LeBron James for most of the Finals, Durant managed to score 30-plus points in each of the five games played, enough to warrant him the Finals MVP award.

This title victory marks the first of what is likely to be many for the 2014 NBA MVP at the Warriors as part of the super team which includes himself, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Following the championship win, Durant produced a hat which took a shot at his previous NBA team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, reigniting his rivalry with his former teammate and 2017 MVP Finalist Russell Westbrook.

Cast your mind back to Durant announcing his desire to play for the Warriors last summer, and you'll remember Westbrook responded to the story by posting a picture of some cupcakes on his Instagram account.

In case you didn't know, the former Thunder buddies used to refer to their teammates as 'cupcakes' if they ever thought they were being too soft. Therefore, we can infer Westbrook was calling Durant a 'cupcake' in response to his desire to move away from Oklahoma.

Fast forward to today and you could say the Warriors star has trolled the Thunder player back for his photo, as he was seen wearing a hat which featured a cupcake with a ring on top, in reference to the nickname his former teammate gave him and the fact he now has an NBA Championship to his name.

Looks like Durant has moved way ahead on the scoreboard between these two as he solidified himself as the best player in the NBA today with his performance in the Finals and a title to his name, but Westbrook could close the gap between the two if he wins the 2017 MVP award tomorrow night.