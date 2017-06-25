Daniel Bryan hasn’t shied away from the fact that he’s found it difficult hanging up his wrestling boots and transitioning into an on-screen role, where he’s the current general manager of SmackDown LIVE.

He isn’t allowed to get physical and on Talking Smack and numerous other interviews, he’s made it clear that the only thing keeping him away from wrestling again is his WWE contract, as their medical team haven’t cleared him to return.

WRESTLING RETURN

Bryan isn’t giving up hope just yet, though, as he’s dropped major hints over the past few weeks that he’s gearing up for a return to the ring – but it won’t be in WWE and it could come as soon as next year when his WWE contract expires.

At Ring of Honor’s Best in the World event, former WWE star Cody Rhodes defeated Christopher Daniels to become the new ROH World Champion, prompting plenty of congratulatory messages from wrestlers all over the world.

One of those came from Bryan himself, who knows all about being the ROH World Champion as it’s a championship he held back in 2005 for 462 days and teased a potential match with Rhodes on Twitter.

After Rhodes shared a picture of himself with the title and claimed the Prince had become the King, Bryan posted: “Congratulations! Being @ringofhonor champ for 462 days transformed me as a wrestler and was one of the best times in my career. Enjoy it!”

RETURN HINT

However, it’s Bryan’s ‘side note’ tweet that has fans excited about what could come our way in future, and he may have revealed the date he'll no longer be associated with WWE.

He added: “Side note, if you hold the @ringofhonor title 462 days, I may have to come after you, which would be 9/28/18. Be forewarned! #FinalCountdown.”

Fans have been quick to assume that the date is when Bryan’s contract expires, as he’s highlighted it on numerous occasions that his contract is up in around a year and a half.

However, the date is actually when Rhodes will match Bryan’s 462-day reign as ROH World Champion, so he could actually leave WWE before next September.

Bryan continued to prove he’s a notorious troll too, as he then followed the tweet up with: “#trollingforlife.”

While Bryan has probably played down his initial tweet, it won’t stop the rampant speculation that he could be returning to Ring of Honor when his WWE contract ends, and the story itself would make perfect sense.

The next year could be quite a long one for those that want to see Bryan in action again.

