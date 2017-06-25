It's fair to say Klay Thompson will not be entering the Slam Dunk contest next year at the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles after what recently happened in China.

Thompson won his second championship of his short career so far with the Golden State Warriors this season, helping them defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in the Finals, but he definitely didn't do his bit for the team through dunking.

The three-time All-Star was recently in China to do promotional work for Anta, a Chinese sneaker copy which he is signed to. There, he was attempting to do dunks for the crowd that came along to see him.

And he failed miserably.

Thompson attempted to put on a show for the crowd through some 360 dunks, but he failed on both attempts, falling over on the second one as you can see in the video further down in this article.

Klay even stumbles whilst trying to get back onto his feet but, in the end, he regains composure, signs a ball and gives it to a fan in the crowd, all while smiling away.

Although Thompson tried to avoid the incident at the end by signing a ball and giving it to the crowd, that didn't stop his Warriors teammate Zaza Pachulia from burning him on Twitter.

It's a good job he is only failing during promotional purposes and not during the Finals this year, otherwise, we might have different champions right now.

Thompson may not be the stand-out star on this Golden State super team which now features himself, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green, but he did play his part on defense in helping the Warriors win their second title in the past three seasons.

Maybe just leave the dunking though to Durant and Curry during the team's title defense next season Klay. And please, don't put yourself forward for the Slam Dunk contest! Stick to your three's!