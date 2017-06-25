GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gigi.

Gianluigi Donnarumma reacts to claims he could sack Mino Raiola on Twitter

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gianluigi Donnarumma dropped a bombshell recently when he announced he doesn’t intent to renew his contract at AC Milan.

Rossoneri chief executive Marco Fassone said the Italian club had been left “surprised” by the 18-year-old’s decision not to extend his current deal, with runs until 2018.

"We were taken by surprise, as we had hoped Donnarumma would be the goalkeeper taking Milan into the future," Fassone said, per BBC Sport.

"Naturally, the decision leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, but now we have to go forward."

The Italian goalkeeper has felt the wrath of angry Milan supporters at the European U21 Championship in Poland.

Fans have thrown fake money at him and after Italy’s 1-0 win over Germany on Saturday, Donnarumma hurried to the changing rooms at full-time.

There have been multiple reports over the past 24 hours that the ‘keeper, widely considered to be Gianluigi Buffon’s heir, is ready to make a U-turn and stay at the San Siro.

There were even claims that he was ready to sack his agent, Mino Raiola.

Donnarumma has responded to the rumours on Twitter

But Donnarumma has moved to quash those rumours on Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

The youngster wrote: “#Donnarumma #Raiola Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow!!”

Donnarumma was said to have reconsidered his decision to leave Milan, blaming much of his growing rift with his employers on Raiola.

The Italian agent also represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and it would seem that Donnarumma is firmly on his side, too.

According to Raiola, Donnarumma’s desire to leave stems from a feeling of being threatened.

"I was wrong not to immediately stop this infernal machine - with that pounding we could not say yes," Raiola said, per BBC Sport.

"We took a decision that we didn't want to take. It was nothing to do with money. We were threatened."

Italy v Germany - 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship

Donnarumma has already made nearly 70 appearances after breaking into Milan’s first team at the age of 16.

Raiola added: “Gigio was initially convinced to stay at Milan, because at age 14 he chose those colours, after contacts with Inter Milan.

"Now there is a genuine risk he could miss a year. His quality makes that improbable, but this is already on the verge of mobbing."

Is Donnarumma wrong to force a move from AC Milan? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Inter Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Gianluigi Buffon
Mario Balotelli
Juventus
Paulo Dybala
Italy Football
Football
Alexandre Pato
AC Milan
Serie A

