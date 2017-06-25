GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

John Cena WWE.

Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon's first impression of John Cena

Since making his debut in the WWE back in 2002, John Cena has gone on to become the professional wrestling world's biggest star.

Cena made his WWE TV debut when he answered an open challenge from WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, who he gave quite a run for his money, but ultimately lost. "The Leader Of The Cenation" has gone on to win 16 world titles with the promotion, tying the record of WWE Hall Of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

After having accomplished so much in his WWE career and being at the top for so long, Cena's in-ring career is finally starting to wind down. He has been taking multiple film roles in Hollywood and has been on a hiatus from the WWE to promote his newest movie, "The Wall," as well as the premiere of the second season of his reality series "American Grit."

His last match was at WrestleMania 33 this past April, where he helped real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella defeat The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Shortly after the win, Cena dropped down on one knee and proposed to Bella in front of the jam-packed Orlando crowd and the millions watching at home. 

Vince McMahon reportedly had quite an interesting first impression of Cena, according to his former right-hand man Bruce Prichard, who reviewed Cena's uprising in the WWE on the latest episode of his podcast, Something To Wrestle With (quotes via SportsKeeda):

“Cena comes back, signs his contract, his tests come back, he’s clean as a whistle, and Vince walks up to me and says ‘get that walking, talking steroid billboard out of our backstage!’ I’m like ‘who?’ — ‘That guy!’ and he’s pointing out Cena. I’m like: ‘Vince, we just signed him.'”

“Vince made the initial assumption that I think everybody made when they saw John, especially back in those days.

"(Cena) was doing commercials for Gold’s Gym and he was ripped to shreds. But that was Vince’s first impression of John Cena: a walking, talking steroid billboard.”

It's no secret that Cena has been accused of taking steroids before, given the ridiculous physique he sported in his early days, but it's interesting to think that McMahon shared those same thoughts early on in Cena's career.

What are your thoughts on McMahon's initial reaction to seeing Cena?

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

