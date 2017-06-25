Samoa Joe is the talk of the town right now as he emerged victorious in the Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules, which meant he’d be the very first challenger to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

He choked out Finn Balor in the middle of the ring, in a match which also featured Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

SUMMERSLAM PLANS

It came from nowhere too, as there weren’t many indications since his main roster call-up that he’d be in the title picture so soon.

However, WWE pulled the trigger on it and it seems like an even match-up as Joe hasn’t backed away from The Beast Incarnate.

Instead, Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Paul Heyman before kicking off the brawl with Lesnar ahead of their Great Balls of Fire title match.

While several plans have been rumoured for other superstars on the roster, The Inquisitr has reported what WWE could have planned for Joe at the biggest party of the summer.

According to the source, WWE could end up having Joe and Reigns engage in a longer feud, following on from their antics earlier this week on RAW.

RUMOURED MATCH

It’s tricky to pull this off, though, as Reigns has already announced that he’ll challenge the winner of Lesnar and Joe at SummerSlam and it seems unlikely that Joe will dethrone The Beast in his first title defence.

However, they’ve gone on to claim that Braun Strowman could be an integral part of this storyline.

The Monster Among Men has been widely speculated to be challenging Lesnar at SummerSlam, and it’s thought that WWE could end up giving him the title match instead, especially if he defeats The Big Dog in their ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire.

If this happens, then it’s thought that WWE could allow Joe and Reigns to have a lengthy feud, rather than just the one-off match they had on RAW as the seeds have already been planted for them to develop their story even further.

It’ll be a bold move if WWE goes down this avenue, though, as their long-term plans could be forced to change in the process.

It was claimed that WWE wanted Lesnar to take on Reigns at SummerSlam so the latter could battle John Cena in New Orleans next year at WrestleMania 34.

If WWE ends up giving Joe a match with Reigns in New York instead, then it’s unclear when the former Shield member will meet both Cena and Lesnar.

