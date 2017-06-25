Gianluigi Donnarumma sought to clear the air after reports emerged that he was ready to sack his agent, Mino Raiola.

The AC Milan goalkeeper tweeted: “#Donnarumma #Raiola Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow!!,” confirming he has no intentions of leaving the superagent.

Donnarumma stunned Milan by announcing he doesn’t plan to sign an extension to his current contract, which expires next year.

And yet, this is the same player who said he hoped for a “lasting relationship” with the Rossoneri just 11 months ago.

"I really like the idea of renewing my contract and I also like to think I will have a lasting relationship with Milan for the coming years," he told the La Gazzetta dello Sport, per Goal, in July 2016.

"I've always been a Milan supporter and I must say the captain's armband is a dream of mine, a crowning achievement in my career path.”

Donnarumma has felt the wrath of Milan fans

Donnarumma has since become public enemy number one in Milan. Fans threw fake money at the 18-year-old during Italy’s match against Denmark at the European Under-21 Championship.

And after the 1-0 win over Germany, he immediately left the pitch at full-time.

As he walked off, a child approached Donnarumma for an autograph. But, as you’ll see in the footage below, the ‘keeper walked straight past him.

Watch: Donnarumma walks past child who wanted autograph

Without knowing the facts, it’s easy to criticise Donnarumma’s behaviour. It certainly comes across as rude.

But once you learn what the Italian did afterwards, you’ll certainly let him off.

Donnarumma did something brilliant for the mascot

Donnarumma has responded to the account that posted the video by writing: “I called the kid into the locker room right afterward.

“I gave him an autograph and photo… just smear people for free.”

Fair play.

Donnarumma feels 'threatened' at AC Milan

According to Raiola, Donnarumma has rejected a new contract at AC Milan not for financial reasons, but because he felt “threatened” by the club.

"I was wrong not to immediately stop this infernal machine - with that pounding we could not say yes," Raiola said, per BBC Sport.

"We took a decision that we didn't want to take. It was nothing to do with money. We were threatened.

"Gigio was initially convinced to stay at Milan, because at age 14 he chose those colours, after contacts with Inter Milan.

"Now there is a genuine risk he could miss a year. His quality makes that improbable, but this is already on the verge of mobbing."

