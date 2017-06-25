Its been an interesting past few weeks for former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bayley.

The "Hugger" made her main roster debut in the midst of the WWE's women's revolution where she soon began to feud with Charlotte for the RAW Women's Championship. Her title reign came to and end, however, when she met Alexa Bliss at WWE's Payback pay-per-view (PPV). Bayley was given the opportunity to regain her title in a rematch at Extreme Rules against Bliss, in a Kendo Stick-on-a-pole match.

Bayley was unable to get 'extreme,' however, and fell to Bliss once again, removing her from the title picture for the time being.

Article continues below

Overall, her feud with Bliss was a pretty stale one and fans have begun to lose interest in the once beloved NXT star. IWNerd is reporting that the WWE could be planning quite the silly storyline for Bayley, and with the way she has been booked these past few weeks, it wouldn't come as a complete shock if the rumors were true.

The report suggests that Bayley could be involved in a relationship storyline as she heads into SummerSlam. The whole angle around the story would be the fact that Bayley has never kissed a boy before, playing off of the "This Is Your Life" segment Alexa Bliss did about Bayley before their Extreme Rules match.

Article continues below

As for who Bayley's partner in this relationship scenario would be, early rumors place Corey Graves as the leading candidate. The WWE recently aired a backstage interview between Graves and Bayley in which Bayley offered Graves a huge at the end. Graves awkwardly accepted the hug before the segment concluded.

If this is true, it truly will be a downfall for Bayley who went from being one of the top contenders in the RAW Women's Title picture to a more comedic character. She has been booked rather poorly as of late and has been painted as a weak, innocent teenage girl figure for reasons unknown.

Her character in NXT was more based around herself being a fan of the business and acting starstruck in the presence of top stars. She was taken a lot more serious then, before her recent character change on the main roster.

What are your thoughts on a potential relationship storyline between Corey Graves and Bayley? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms