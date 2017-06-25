Official online NBA destination in the UK

Josh Jackson.

Phoenix Suns' Josh Jackson throws terrible ceremonial first pitch

Josh Jackson may be the new star for the Phoenix Suns, but his time with the team hasn't started in the best way possible.

The 20-year-old was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in Thursday's NBA Draft with the fourth overall pick, behind Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, and Jayson Tatum who went to the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Boston Celtics respectively.

In celebration of being drafted by the Suns, Jackson was invited alongside Arizona Cardinals first-round draft pick Haason Reddick to Chase Field to throw out a ceremonial first pitch in an Arizona Diamondbacks game on Friday.

Reddick's pitch went off without a hitch, but it's fair to say the former Kansas Jayhawks guard will want to have another attempt at his as he didn't do as well.

As you can see in the video below, while the newest Cardinals pitch went straight, Jackson's went wide right of pitcher Archie Bradley’s glove. Very wide right.

Suns fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that Jackson passes better than that when he finally steps foot onto the court in the team's colors for the first time because they'll definitely find this pitch hard to watch.

At least the team was able to joke about the incident on their Twitter account afterward.

Lonzo Ball, who was selected two picks ahead of Jackson by the Lakers, had a lot more success during his ceremonial first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, as his throw managed to find the glove of pitcher Kenley Jansen.

You know what they say when it comes to ceremonial pitches, don't do them. The reason being if you do well, no one remembers it. If you do badly, however, everyone will be talking about it for years to come, and that's something which Jackson is going to have to put up with now.

