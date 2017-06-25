Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are probably the two greatest players to have ever played football.

The two superstars have won the previous nine Ballon d’Ors, with Ronaldo looking set to make it five awards each this year.

But instead of appreciating both of them at the same time, football fans are constantly comparing them.

It seems fans are either ‘Team Messi’ or ‘Team Ronaldo’ with a rivalry between the pair being unnecessarily formed. But it’s the supporters and the media that create this rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo, not themselves.

Ok, they obviously want their respective teams to succeed and would obviously like to beat the other to the Ballon d’Or come the end of the year, but there certainly isn’t any hatred between them.

That much can be identified by the way they often speak about each other in the media. The duo are always asked what they really think of their ‘rival’ and their answer is always very positive.

In fact, a brilliant video has emerged on YouTube showing each time Ronaldo has talked about Messi and visa-versa.

It really is beautiful.

Watch: Ronaldo and Messi talk about each other

Take a look:

Maybe fans of Messi and Ronaldo should watch that and take note.

The two players are constantly trying to unite while their die-hard supporters are trying to divide them by constantly arguing with each other, trying to prove that their man is the best.

With Messi now entering his thirties, maybe we should just appreciate two of the greatest players the world has ever seen for the final few years of their careers.

While Ronaldo will surely draw level with Messi by winning his fifth Ballon d’Or, the Argentine will be hoping to wrestle the La Liga and Champions League trophies off his ‘rival’ next season.

They might not be the best of friends, but they definitely have the utmost respect for each other.

