Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton forced to pit after headrest comes loose at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix got underway, if you were to tell a Formula 1 fan that neither Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel finished on the podium then you would have been laughed out of the room.

But, unbelievably, neither the Mercedes or the Ferrari driver finished in the top three in what was an enthralling race in Baku.

Instead, Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo came out on top ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who pipped Lance Stroll on the line to finish second.

Vettel extended his lead over Hamilton after finishing fourth, one spot ahead of the Brit.

There was drama at every moment. There were three safety cards and regular crashes, with Vettel receiving a 10-second stop-go penalty for hitting Hamilton.

It was agony for the Mercedes driver, who was ahead when he was forced to pit for a new head restraint. Hamilton’s headrest had come loose and, after failing to secure it himself, he had to pit.

The 32-year-old rejoined the race behind Vettel and he was unable to overtake the German. The Ferrari man now holds a 14 point lead after eight of 21 races.

Watch the footage of Hamilton and his loose head restraint below. Notice how he’s forced to take one hand off the wheel as he attempts to put it back in place.

Watch: Hamilton's headrest costs him Azerbaijan GP

“I know my boys will be devastated but I think it is important to take away the great performance throughout the weekend,” Hamilton said about the issue.

“We have to wipe the slate clean.”

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Ricciardo was buzzing

While there was disappointment for Hamilton, there was pure joy for Ricciardo.

The Australian started from 10th place after he crashed in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying but produced a wonderful drive to finish on the top step.

"I was honestly speechless after the race. On the cool down lap I was just giggling like a little schoolboy,” Ricciardo said afterwards, per F1i.com.

"It was fun. Even when we got the red flag, I was on the radio saying 'This is fun, this is a good race.’

"I was having fun in P5 and now I've won the race so you can imagine where I'm at right now. It's pretty unreal.”

Formula 1

