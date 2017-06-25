Hulk Hogan is arguably the biggest WWE Superstar of all time, but he may not be interested in returning to the WWE.

"The Hulkster" signed with the WWE (then WWF) back in 1979 for a one year stint before departing to New Japan Pro Wrestling for five years. Following that, Hogan departed for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) for two years and then re-signed with the WWE. It was then that Hogan would embark on his journey to becoming one of the biggest stars in the professional wrestling world.

After 10 years with the company, Hogan returned to NJPW for one year in 1993, before signing with WWE's rival, WCW, in June of 1994. Hogan would win the WCW Championship and establish the New World Order (NWO) with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. After the WCW got bought out by the WWE, Hogan returned to the company and regained the WWE title for a brief period of time.

He left the WWE in 2003 and has made sporadic appearances ever since.

The WWE had inked The Hulkster to a Legends deal, however, that all went away in July of 2015 when some viciously racist comments made by the former WWE Champion came to light when his sex tape was leaked.

Years after the incident unfolded, the WWE has slowly begun to try and ease Hogan back into the lives of the WWE Universe. Much has been made of a potential return to WWE TV for Hogan, and according to a recent report from Fightful.com, an offer has already been put on the table.

Per the report, Vince McMahon has already contacted Hogan about a potential return to WWE, however, due to the fact that Hogan is coming off of a major lawsuit victory over the company that released his sex tape, he is currently set financially. Also, Hogan isn't in the best of shape at the moment, which would make it hard for him to compete in any sort of capacity inside the ring.

Because of all this, it is said that Hogan is hesitant to accept an offer to return to the WWE, but has yet to make up his mind.

