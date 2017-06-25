It’s fair to say that the Azerbaijan GP was eventful.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo won but that certainly doesn’t tell the whole story.

Sebastian Vettel purposely crashed into Lewis Hamilton, Hamilton’s head restraint cost the Brit the race, while there were several crashes and three safety cars during the race.

But it was the clash between Vettel and Hamilton that will make the headlines.

The controversial incident occurred as they prepared to re-start the race following the second safety car.

Vettel ran into the back of Hamilton before pulling alongside him and driving into him.

Vettel said to his team over the radio that he thought Hamilton had deliberately slowed, saying: "He brake-tested me. What the hell is going on?"

While Hamilton said: "Vettel literally just came alongside me and hit me."

And they both had very different opinions of the 10-second penalty that Vettel was handed as a result.

"Tell me when I did dangerous driving,” was Vettel’s reaction when he was told. On the other hand, Hamilton suggested that the punishment was "not enough for driving behaviour like that.”

Watch: Hamilton and Vettel clash

The clash probably didn’t help matters for the pair with Hamilton eventually finishing fifth, a place behind Vettel.

And it’s fair to say the Mercedes driver wasn’t in the best of moods after the race.

Hamilton was asked about the incident and gave his version of events and couldn't contain his anger.

Watch: Hamilton's post-race interview

“I didn’t brake check him at all,” Hamilton said.

“For him to pretty much get away with driving into another driver, is a disgrace. I think he disgraced himself today.

“If he wants to prove he is a man we should do it out of the car, we should face to face.

“Imagine all the young kids watching today, seeing that kind of behaviour from a world champion.

“I think it’s just not driver conduct. It’s dangerous driving and to get a 10-second penalty for that... I don’t need to say anything else.”

Vettel defends himself

Meanwhile, Vettel continued to defend himself after finishing fourth.

“Nothing happened, did it? He brake checked me as well, so what do you expect?" Vettel said.

“I’m sure he didn’t do it on purpose but for sure it was not the right move. If I’m struggling, people at the back struggling even more, so I don’t think it was necessary.

“I got damage, he risked damage. He’s done something similar in China at the restart a couple of years ago so it’s not the way to do it, I think.

“I passed him because he pitted it. After the incident, we were side by side, I raised my hand and told him, well I didn’t say anything, but showed him that I wasn’t happy with that.”

We haven’t heard the last of this one.

