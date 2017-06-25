Magic Johnson expects Lakers to retire Lonzo Ball jersey one day

On Thursday night, a new era at the Los Angeles Lakers began as the team selected Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick of this year's draft.

While most of the attention to Lonzo prior to the draft was brought about thanks to some of the things which his father, LaVar, has said, now he is a Laker, it's time for him to go to work and start progressing the team forward.

One of the short-term ambitions which the Ball family has for the Lakers is to take them back into the playoffs, as the team hasn't reached the postseason for the past four years.

However, the team's president and the man responsible for drafting Ball to the Western Conference side, Magic Johnson, believes he can do a lot more than just that.

Speaking at the press conference following Ball being drafted, Johnson said he sees Lonzo as “the new face of the Lakers,” and he even said that he “expects” the franchise to retire a Ball jersey in the future.

According to ESPN, Magic said Lonzo was: "The new face of the Lakers, the guy who I think will lead us back to where we want to get to."

Soon after, Johnson told Ball to look at a nearby wall which featured jerseys of several retired Lakers stars, and he said:

"We expect a Ball jersey hanging up there one day."

Ball was completely fused into the idea, which is bound to delight Lakers fans after the past couple of seasons they've had to go through, as he said: "I think it's a good goal to set. I'll definitely be chasing that."

Johnson explained his high expectations of Ball, saying: "He has greatness written all over him. Now he just has to go out and push him, and we will, too. And [Lakers coach] Luke [Walton] and the coaching staff will do the same thing and it's OK, because he receives all that well.

"We're fine. We want expectations. We want to win championships here. We've got to get the right people in place to do that, but we're building every step. I'm not crazy. I know it's going to take time to build and we're building, but when we get the right people in here, we're going to win."

Now all he has to do is show his worth on the court and you never know, there might just be a retired Lakers jersey with the last name of Ball on the back of it in the future.