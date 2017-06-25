The Confederations Cup is a tournament that can be used for preparation more than anything.

It's seen as a dress rehearsal for the following years World Cup and to be honest, most teams are not that desperate to win it.

Instead, the eight nations involved can use it as a time to test themselves against each other.

The hosts, who in this years case are Russia, can smooth out any problems with stadiums and logistics, to ensure the world's biggest football tournament goes off without a hitch next summer.

The 2017 tournament has an added layer as well because it's not just the international teams who are testing out new ideas.

Video Assistant Referees (VARs) are being trialed in a major international tournament for the first time.

It's been a long time coming too. It seems that football is finally catching up to the 21st century, using this new technology to create a fairer game for all.

Sports such as rugby, cricket and tennis have all had similar tech for a number of years and soon VAR is expected to be as common in football as it is in these other games.

However, as this is one of the first times FIFA is using VAR, they were bound to encounter some problems along the way.

During a clash between Germany and Cameroon on Sunday afternoon, chaos ensued following a nasty challenge, and the technology didn't even help as it was supposed to do.

Ernest Mabouka fouled Germany's Emre Can and the referee called for VAR intervention. After watching a reply, he ran over to show a red card.

Unfortunately, he showed it to the wrong player, waving it in the face of the innocent Sebastien Siani, rather than Mabouka.

Check out a video of the incident below.

After double checking the replay, the referee did then rectify his mistake and send off the right player.

Still, it's pretty embarrassing stuff and shows that this technology will take plenty of getting used to, especially for those on the pitch.

