While Conor McGregor is busy preparing for a super fight against Floyd Mayweather on August 26 in Las Vegas, everyone is left wondering what the future has in store for the UFC’s lightweight division.

The Notorious is still the champion after he stripped the belt away from Eddie Alvarez in dominant fashion back in November, destroying him relatively easily inside of Madison Square Garden to become the first fighter in history to hold two titles in different weight divisions at the same time.

LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDERS

However, the organisation took the featherweight championship from him and it looked as if the UFC was ready to make a big move at lightweight too as an interim title fight was created between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Their fight fell through for the third time, and this one probably hurt the most as The Eagle was forced to drop out just one day before the fight, and it’s not something El Cucuy has been happy about ever since.

He doesn’t want to waste another training camp for the unbeaten Dagestani, he wants the Irishman to defend or vacate his title while he’s been aggressively pursuing a fight with Nate Diaz.

The Stockton native, though, doesn’t seem to be entertaining any fight as he turned down the chance to fight Ferguson.

As expected, frustration does build up and Ferguson took to Twitter to hit out at all three men, before destroying other fans who criticised him.

TWITTER RANT

In one tweet, he blasted all three men by claiming he would extend his impressive winning streak to 12 as he's currently won nine on the bounce.

He tweeted: “9 Fight Win Streak. If @TeamKhabib Didn’t GO MIA Would Have Been 10, If @TheNotoriousMMA Would Stop Being A P***y 11 & @NateDiaz209 12.”

After shooting down some fans – as well as Al Iaquinta – Ferguson focused back on Nurmagomedov after the latter claimed he was currently in rehab and wants to pick up where he left off by finally fighting Ferguson at the fourth time of asking.

Ferguson didn’t take too kindly to his comments, though, as he tweeted: “Keep Trying #TeamTiramisu – It’s Not Rehab You Need Fathead Its Discipline #JustSayNo @TeamKhabib You Need To Beg Me For Another Shot #CuCuy.”

Ferguson has made his stance clear, although the ‘begging’ aspect is future when you consider he’s one spot below Nurmagomedov in the official rankings.

The unbeaten Khabib did respond, tweeting: “My discipline made me who I am today. Your time will come soon bastard.”

Ferguson did kick things off again, as it seems to be the only bit of excitement we’re getting in the division right now.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson’s tweet about Khabib, Conor and Nate? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

