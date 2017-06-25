Last night's (Sat. June 24, 2017) Bellator 180 event provided quite a night of fights for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans.

The card featured three Bellator title bouts and two colossal main events. To close out the preliminary card on free Spike TV, former UFC light heavyweight and newly signed Bellator 205-pounder Ryan Bader defeated Phil Davis to become the promotion's new light heavyweight king.

The pay-per-view (PPV) portion of the event opened up with a welterweight title bout between Douglas Lima and Lorenz Larkin.

Article continues below

Lima dominated the majority of the fight en-route to a successful title defense via unanimous decision. The next title bout on the card saw yet another title change hands, as lightweight champion Michael Chandler dropped his strap to Brent Primus after Chandler suffered a nasty ankle injury that rendered him unable to continue.

Then, in the first main event of the evening, Russian MMA heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko made his Bellator debut against former NFL player and UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione.

Article continues below

In the opening round of the fight an insane moment occurred in which both Emelianenko and Mitrione both landed clean shots, causing them both to fall down after getting rocked:

It was Mitrione who would recover faster, however, and jump on "The Last Emperor" before landing a vicious shot on the ground that rendered Emelianenko unconscious. The loss marked Fedor's first in six years, as his last loss came from Dan Henderson via first round knockout in Strikeforce back in 2011.

With the win, Mitrione is now on a three fight win streak and earned the biggest win of his professional MMA career. He can now be considered a serious contender for the Bellator heavyweight throne moving forward.

After the bout, Fedor retained that he still wishes to continue fighting because it is in his blood. He was called out by Chael Sonnen later that night, who defeated Wanderlei Silva in the main event of the card immediately after Emelianenko's defeat.

Sonnen signed with Bellator late last year and made his debut against longtime rival Tito Ortiz in January. He lost the bout via first round submission, as it was his first fight in MMA competition in nearly four years. He has declared that he is on a "Legends Ass-Whipping Tour" and has Fedor in his sights next.

What are your thoughts on the double knockdown between Emelianenko and Mitrione? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms