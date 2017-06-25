A couple of weeks ago, it looked as though Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid future was over.

Reports suggested that the Portuguese superstar had made the ‘irreversible’ decision to leave Spain for good after his tax avoidance allegations became public.

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner was immediately linked with a return to Manchester United, while Paris Saint-Germain were also rumoured to be willing to break the bank to sign him.

But Ronaldo has been silent regarding his future.

He’s currently representing Portugal in the Confederations Cup and has been focusing on helping his country reach the semi-finals of the competition - avoiding any questions about where he might be playing football next season.

But just because Cristiano hasn’t spoken about it publicly, it doesn’t mean he hasn’t spoken to his close friends about what he’s going to do.

And one of those friends that the forward may have spoken to is Luis Campos.

The Portuguese is Lille’s director of sport and Spanish outlet AS have described him as a “great friend” of Ronaldo’s.

And he’s revealed in an interview with French television channel TF1 what Ronaldo will do after the Confederations Cup.

What Cristiano will do

“I don't know. He has told me that he needs a few days by himself to reflect. Which is normal.

"The situation with Real Madrid during this time is a little tense too, which is also understandable; but Cristiano will have the time he needs to make the right decision, I'm sure of that. I speak to Cristiano often, but he is someone who is completely focused on his job.

"He was very surprised by this whole business of his taxes. Now he feels very hurt by what happened. He is keen to maintain a good image in all parts of the world and he's going through a tough time because of this."

So, it seems that Ronaldo isn’t happy with Madrid and still has a lot of thinking to do before deciding his future.

That, of course, will all come after the Confederations Cup in Russia.

Ronaldo has helped Portugal reach the last-four of the competition, where they will face Chile on Wednesday.

Only then will we hear from Ronaldo himself about the decision he has reached, rather than trusting his 'great friends'.

