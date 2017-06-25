Now that we finally have confirmation that the super fight between Floyd Mayweather and the UFC’s Conor McGregor is going ahead, fans can finally start to predict which way this one is going to go.

Many are refusing to budge from Money, as 49 men have all tried and failed to find the blueprint to victory and believe it’ll be another easy night where he stretches his record to 50-0.

Then, we have the fans who think the Notorious’ killer left hand will catch the American and he’ll shock the world – like he has been doing throughout his mixed martial arts career.

While you can never rule anything out in combat sports, you wouldn’t be blamed for doubting the outspoken Irishman after a sparring session involving McGregor was leaked online and has since gone viral.

The man who released the footage is the same one in the video, with former IBO Champion Chris van Heerden apparently unhappy with McGregor for releasing an edited version.

What that session showed fans was that McGregor was going to be in trouble on August 26 – as he looked terrible, there’s simply no sugar coating it.

As expected, fans believe that Mayweather – who is levels above Van Heerden – will obliterate McGregor based on his performance in the sparring session.

However, Mayweather’s assistant trainer Nate Jones doesn’t see it that way as he told Submission Radio the Irishman may have staged the session to make himself look bad and throw off his rivals.

He said: “I think I’ve seen that sparring.

“First of all, like I said, I looked at it, but to me it looked [like] it’s a possibility it could be staged. We don’t fall for that, we prepare for anything.

“Please believe me. I looked at it and I came up with my opinion that it could have been for real, but it could have been staged, I don’t know. His style is a different style from Floyd. I don’t want nobody messing with Floyd. He may be more difficult than Floyd’s gonna be for him, styles make fights.

“He may give him a different look inside this ring when he’s sparring him than what Floyd’s gonna give him. We don’t take none of that light. That’s a different man. That man’s name does not start with Floyd Mayweather, so we’re not worried about that. We’re gonna train hard

“I looked it and after a while, I watched the whole entirety of it, but I know that it could be staged and that don’t mean anything. We’re not gonna take that lightly. That don’t mean nothing to us. I looked at it, but it don’t mean anything.

“We’re gonna train like never before. I don’t think Floyd lookedat it cause he don’t do that. We’re not worried about that, we don’t worry about that.

"When you look bad, it don’t matter to us because they could be staged. He might get in the ring with somebody else and they could be staged, or it could be him. We’re just going to see what’s going to happen on August 26th when he’s lined up with the very best. We’ll see then.”

This is McGregor we’re speaking of, so you simply cannot rule anything out.

This would be mind games at its finest.

