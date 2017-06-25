Recent news coming out of Dallas would suggest the Mavericks feel like Dirk Nowitzki has many years left in him to give to the team despite being 39-years-old.

After 19 years in the NBA, Nowitzki only had one year remaining on his current contract with the Mavericks and looked set to become a free agent in 2018. At the age he is, many thought this next season could've been his last in the league.

However, Marc Stein of ESPN's recent announcement today would debunk these rumors, which is sure to delight Mavericks fans everywhere.

Stein has tweeted: "League sources say Dallas has informed Dirk Nowitzki that it will decline his $25 million option for next season to sign him to a new deal."

This means Nowitzki will become an unrestricted free agent, meaning he could sign with any team in the NBA if he wanted to, but he is expected to receive a compelling restructured deal from the Mavericks in order to keep him at the team.

This is also a huge indication that the German is planning on playing in the NBA beyond next season, which is what he said during his season wrap-up interview back in April. Next season will mark his 20th in the NBA.

Last summer, the future Hall of Famer signed a two-year, $50 million deal to stay with Dallas with the second year a team option. At the time, Nowitzki planned to stick around for the duration of that contract, but it now looks like he wants to play beyond that.

The power forward is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons since joining the NBA, as he averaged 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 43.7 percent shooting last season. However, the Mavericks are still expected to still want him as part of the team.

While Nowitzki is off the books, the team could use the extra cap space to sort out other areas of the team, with some reports saying an extra $15 million in space could be created from this movement to pursue free agents.

This could allow the Mavericks to sign restricted free-agent Nerlens Noel to a long-term contract. as well as pursue free agent Jrue Holiday if they wish, although they may not have enough cap space for that.