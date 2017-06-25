Premier League champions Chelsea stormed to the title last season, holding off the likes of Tottenham and Manchester City to win their fifth league trophy in 12 years.

Despite this, it's suggested that it will be a busy summer at Stamford Bridge, with players coming and going.

Roman Abramovich reportedly has his eye on a number of big name targets, including Tiemoue Bakayoko, Romelu Lukaku and Alex Sandro.

Should Chelsea sign any one of these players, it would hugely strengthen their squad. However, a few first team members are expected to leave as those come.

Both Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic have been linked with moves away from London. Costa could return to his old club, Atletico Madrid, while Matic could reunite with old boss Jose Mourinho.

There are complications with both. For Costa, Madrid are currently serving a transfer ban and can't sign players until January. As for Matic, Abramovich may refuse to sell to rivals Manchester United.

Whether any of these deals actually does happen, remains to be seen. One thing is for certain though and it's that money will be spent.

Although the players on the pitch take much of the credit for a successful season, it should be remembered that without a good manager, success anywhere would be limited.

That's why Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believes that the best business the Blues can do this summer, is tying boss Antonio Conte down to a new contract.

The Italian has been a revelation since moving to England and taking charge in west London, especially after imposing his 3-4-2-1 formation.

That tactical change worked wonders for Chelsea last season and saw them pick up 30 wins from 38 Premier League games. That's a record.

"Antonio would be their most important signing - for me, he was their man of the season," Lampard said, as per Eurosport.

"You talk about player of the year, I'm all for giving the players credit but because it was such a dramatic uplift from the year before I think you have to give him huge credit." "You saw the system change and how he made them play in that formation, it worked well. I think he's a huge signing for them."

Keeping Conte would be brilliant business for Chelsea, although most fans would probably be a bit disappointed if the club didn't bring in a number of new names to compliment their manager.

