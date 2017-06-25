GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard names who he believes would be Chelsea's 'signing of the summer'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Premier League champions Chelsea stormed to the title last season, holding off the likes of Tottenham and Manchester City to win their fifth league trophy in 12 years. 

Despite this, it's suggested that it will be a busy summer at Stamford Bridge, with players coming and going. 

Roman Abramovich reportedly has his eye on a number of big name targets, including Tiemoue Bakayoko, Romelu Lukaku and Alex Sandro. 

Article continues below

Should Chelsea sign any one of these players, it would hugely strengthen their squad. However, a few first team members are expected to leave as those come. 

Both Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic have been linked with moves away from London. Costa could return to his old club, Atletico Madrid, while Matic could reunite with old boss Jose Mourinho. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

What WWE has planned for Rusev's SmackDown LIVE return

What WWE has planned for Rusev's SmackDown LIVE return

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

There are complications with both. For Costa, Madrid are currently serving a transfer ban and can't sign players until January. As for Matic, Abramovich may refuse to sell to rivals Manchester United.

Whether any of these deals actually does happen, remains to be seen. One thing is for certain though and it's that money will be spent. 

Although the players on the pitch take much of the credit for a successful season, it should be remembered that without a good manager, success anywhere would be limited. 

FBL-ENG-PR-HULL-CHELSEA

That's why Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believes that the best business the Blues can do this summer, is tying boss Antonio Conte down to a new contract. 

The Italian has been a revelation since moving to England and taking charge in west London, especially after imposing his 3-4-2-1 formation.   

That tactical change worked wonders for Chelsea last season and saw them pick up 30 wins from 38 Premier League games. That's a record.    

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League

"Antonio would be their most important signing - for me, he was their man of the season," Lampard said, as per Eurosport.

"You talk about player of the year, I'm all for giving the players credit but because it was such a dramatic uplift from the year before I think you have to give him huge credit."

"You saw the system change and how he made them play in that formation, it worked well. I think he's a huge signing for them."

: Chelsea's British midfielder Frank Lam

Keeping Conte would be brilliant business for Chelsea, although most fans would probably be a bit disappointed if the club didn't bring in a number of new names to compliment their manager.  

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

Arsenal look on the verge of huge deal with Olivier Giroud spotted at airport

Arsenal look on the verge of huge deal with Olivier Giroud spotted at airport

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again