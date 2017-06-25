GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen calls out Fedor Emelianenko

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chael Sonnen is at it again.

Following "The Bad Guy's" win over longtime rival Wanderlei Silva in the main event of last night's (Sat. June 24, 2017) Bellator 180 event, Sonnen took to his post-fight interview to cut one of his signature promos and call out the next victim in his "Legends Ass-Whipping Tour." After earning a unanimous decision victory over "The Axe Murderer," Sonnen proceeded to call out Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko.

Emelianenko had competed on the same card right before Sonnen and Silva took center cage, as the Russian suffered a devastating knockout loss to former UFC heavyweight and New York Giants lineman Matt Mitrione. 

Article continues below

Sonnen cut a promo on the Russian by claiming he asked him for an autograph backstage, to which Sonnen said he patted him on his 'doughy head' (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I made Tito Ortiz tap out in less than a minute,” Sonnen said. “I got Wanderlei Silva out of here in the main event. And when it comes to you, Fedor Emelianenko, I only need one shot.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

What WWE has planned for Rusev's SmackDown LIVE return

What WWE has planned for Rusev's SmackDown LIVE return

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

“Now, you asked me for an autograph in the back. I patted you on your doughy head and told you I would think about it. But I’ve made my decision. I’ll give you that signature, but it’s going to be on the bottom of a contract, and you’re going to find out just like Wanderlei and Tito (Ortiz) – you never piss off a gangster.”

As for Fedor's KO loss, Sonnen says the fight could've gone either way but there's no shame in losing to someone as tough as Mitrione: 

“That match that he had could have gone either way,” he continued at the presser. “Mitrione’s a rough son-of-a-bitch, and people just don’t understand that.

“All sorts of a mess was out there. I do want to make that clear, though. I respect Fedor, but I think that he and I’s path are going to cross sooner or later. Fedor gave up 20 pounds tonight to fight Mitrione – the difference between Fedor and I is less than that, so I wouldn’t complain. Fedor didn’t complain about taking on Mitrione and going up in size. I wouldn’t complain about the discrepancy in our weight.”

What are your thoughts on Sonnen calling out Emelianenko? Who do you think would walk away victorious in the potential match-up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section here below! 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva
UFC
Nate Diaz

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

Arsenal look on the verge of huge deal with Olivier Giroud spotted at airport

Arsenal look on the verge of huge deal with Olivier Giroud spotted at airport

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again