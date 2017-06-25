Chael Sonnen calls out Fedor Emelianenko

Chael Sonnen is at it again.

Following "The Bad Guy's" win over longtime rival Wanderlei Silva in the main event of last night's (Sat. June 24, 2017) Bellator 180 event, Sonnen took to his post-fight interview to cut one of his signature promos and call out the next victim in his "Legends Ass-Whipping Tour." After earning a unanimous decision victory over "The Axe Murderer," Sonnen proceeded to call out Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko.

Emelianenko had competed on the same card right before Sonnen and Silva took center cage, as the Russian suffered a devastating knockout loss to former UFC heavyweight and New York Giants lineman Matt Mitrione.

Sonnen cut a promo on the Russian by claiming he asked him for an autograph backstage, to which Sonnen said he patted him on his 'doughy head' (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I made Tito Ortiz tap out in less than a minute,” Sonnen said. “I got Wanderlei Silva out of here in the main event. And when it comes to you, Fedor Emelianenko, I only need one shot.

“Now, you asked me for an autograph in the back. I patted you on your doughy head and told you I would think about it. But I’ve made my decision. I’ll give you that signature, but it’s going to be on the bottom of a contract, and you’re going to find out just like Wanderlei and Tito (Ortiz) – you never piss off a gangster.”

As for Fedor's KO loss, Sonnen says the fight could've gone either way but there's no shame in losing to someone as tough as Mitrione:

“That match that he had could have gone either way,” he continued at the presser. “Mitrione’s a rough son-of-a-bitch, and people just don’t understand that.

“All sorts of a mess was out there. I do want to make that clear, though. I respect Fedor, but I think that he and I’s path are going to cross sooner or later. Fedor gave up 20 pounds tonight to fight Mitrione – the difference between Fedor and I is less than that, so I wouldn’t complain. Fedor didn’t complain about taking on Mitrione and going up in size. I wouldn’t complain about the discrepancy in our weight.”

What are your thoughts on Sonnen calling out Emelianenko? Who do you think would walk away victorious in the potential match-up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section here below!

