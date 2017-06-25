After finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, Manchester United will be looking to bring in fresh faces to challenge for the title next year.

Although they did win the Europa League and secure qualification to next season's Champions League that way, Jose Mourinho will still feel his first season in Manchester could have gone better.

A number of huge deals have already been rumoured. Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata is expected to move to Old Trafford in the coming weeks, as Mourinho looks to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Even bigger news last week, was that perhaps it could be Morata's Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, who returns to Manchester.

Reports suggested he had made an 'irreversible' decision to leave the Bernabeu after public allegations of tax fraud were made in his direction.

However, that saga seems to have calmed down for the time being, with the Portuguese star keeping quiet while on international duty with his nation at the Confederations Cup.

Although Mourinho's reunion with one of his former stars looks off the table for now, another of his old players is reportedly close to signing.

According to ESPN, Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic could become a United player by the end off next week.

Reports last week suggested that the Serbian had already agreed personal terms with the Machester club.

And now, ESPN believes that because the transfer window officially opens on July 1, teams will begin to accelerate their business ahead of pre-season, meaning Matic could soon be in red.

Should he move away, Chelsea would be left a midfielder down. However, it appears that they're wasting little time to find his potential replacement.

The Sun reports that the Blues have this weekend agreed terms with AS Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko, ahead of the 22-year-olds £35 million move to London.

This means that it could be an interesting week ahead for both Chelsea and Manchester United, as the two sides step up their preparations for next season.

