GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United are close to signing one of their summer targets

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, Manchester United will be looking to bring in fresh faces to challenge for the title next year. 

Although they did win the Europa League and secure qualification to next season's Champions League that way, Jose Mourinho will still feel his first season in Manchester could have gone better. 

A number of huge deals have already been rumoured. Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata is expected to move to Old Trafford in the coming weeks, as Mourinho looks to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.  

Article continues below

Even bigger news last week, was that perhaps it could be Morata's Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, who returns to Manchester. 

Reports suggested he had made an 'irreversible' decision to leave the Bernabeu after public allegations of tax fraud were made in his direction. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

Vince McMahon wants a WWE legend to return - but he might get rejected

Vince McMahon wants a WWE legend to return - but he might get rejected

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

However, that saga seems to have calmed down for the time being, with the Portuguese star keeping quiet while on international duty with his nation at the Confederations Cup.  

Although Mourinho's reunion with one of his former stars looks off the table for now, another of his old players is reportedly close to signing. 

According to ESPN, Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic could become a United player by the end off next week. 

Chelsea v Middlesbrough - Premier League

Reports last week suggested that the Serbian had already agreed personal terms with the Machester club.

And now, ESPN believes that because the transfer window officially opens on July 1, teams will begin to accelerate their business ahead of pre-season, meaning Matic could soon be in red.

Should he move away, Chelsea would be left a midfielder down. However, it appears that they're wasting little time to find his potential replacement.

Stoke City v Chelsea - Premier League

The Sun reports that the Blues have this weekend agreed terms with AS Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko, ahead of the 22-year-olds £35 million move to London.

This means that it could be an interesting week ahead for both Chelsea and Manchester United, as the two sides step up their preparations for next season.  

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Nemanja Matic
Europa League
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

WWE may have a ridiculous storyline lined up for Bayley - it is terrible [IWNerd]

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

Watch: What happened when Pogba let Ospina take a free-kick in charity match

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

The one reason Southampton may be forced to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool [Mail]

Arsenal look on the verge of huge deal with Olivier Giroud spotted at airport

Arsenal look on the verge of huge deal with Olivier Giroud spotted at airport

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again