The Charlotte Hornets third selection in the NBA Draft this year has a very interesting and unique name, but he has already been mistaken for somebody else by the team's general manager.

With the 40th pick of the draft, the Hornets selected Dwayne Bacon, a 21-year-old shooting guard/small forward from Florida State. A rememberable name that is bound to go down well with the fans.

Especially after how the team's general manager Rich Cho introduced him.

During a press conference when Cho was introducing draft picks Bacon and the 11th overall pick of the draft Malik Monk, a 19-year-old shooting guard from Kentucky, when he referred to Bacon as Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade, a three-time NBA Championship winner who doesn't even play for the Hornets.

As you can see in the video below, it was quite an embarrassing moment for the general manager, and it even zooms into Bacon's face to show his reaction to hearing Cho say 'Dwyane Wade' instead of 'Dwayne Bacon'.

Cho corrected his mistake, but by then it was too late as the moment had already been caught on camera for the world to see.

The Chicago Bulls star who was mentioned certainly found the lighter side of the error, as he reacted to the moment on Twitter.

Needless to say, the Hornets won't mind at all if Bacon decides to play like Wade for the team next season. He would definitely help the team progress further than the first round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2001/02 season.

Maybe the general manager had a vision of what's to come in the future for the team, or maybe it was just a simple mistake.