Despite LeBron James's claim that he's never played on a super-team, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers certainly seemed to fit the bill.

Alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, LeBron led the Cavs to their first title in franchise history, knocking off a Golden State Warriors team that won an NBA record 73 regular-season games.

James said the idea of the super-team went back to the 1996-97 Houston Rockets, who had Clyde Drexler, Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon all on the same roster and won 57 games before falling in the Western Conference Finals to the Utah Jazz.

However, Drexler told ESPN.com that the Rockets don't consider themselves pioneers when it comes to super-teams. In fact, he said the concept could be traced back to the 1960s, when the Boston Celtics were dominating the NBA:

"You know, I love LeBron and anything he says is gold. But I'd really like to give you a different opinion," Drexler told ESPN on Sunday. "The Big Three was Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], [James] Worthy and Magic [Johnson], way before [Larry] Bird, [Robert] Parish, [Cedric] Maxwell and [Kevin] McHale and D.J. [Dennis Johnson]. Those great teams always had four, five great players. Not only three, they had four to five great players.

"The early Celtics from the '60s with Bill Russell, [John] Havlicek, [Bob] Cousy and Sam Jones, that was the first Big Three. So it goes further back from that.

"To LeBron, I appreciate the comment, but it went further back than Phi Slama Jama or the Houston Rockets."

Obviously, those mid-90s Rockets teams were the ones that were dominating alongside Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls during the formative years of LeBron's childhood, so it's no surprise that's where his mind goes when he thinks about super-teams.

However, Drexler's point is a good one, as Bill Russell's Celtics teams won a whopping 11 NBA titles in a 13-year span from 1957 to 1969, including eight-straight championships from 1959-1966.

Obviously, in today's expanded NBA, that feat is likely unmatchable. The Celtics' run of dominance may never be bested, but that's probably good for the NBA as a whole.

But, with LeBron and the Cavs and Steph Curry and the Warriors having met in the Finals for the past three years, a rivalry on par with the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s is very much in the works.

Both of those teams were undeniably super-teams and, if LeBron stays with the Cavaliers in the future, both Cleveland and Golden State will continue to dominate the rest of the league.