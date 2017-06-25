John Morrison on Chris Benoit kicking The Miz out of the locker room

Even after his death, Chris Benoit had some lasting effects on the WWE locker room.

Benoit was once viewed as one of the greatest in-ring performers in WWE history, however, that all was tainted when "The Crippler" murdered his wife and young son in their Georgia home before taking his own life. There were no explanations as to why the former World Heavyweight Champion did what he did, but it was truly one of the most shocking moments in professional wrestling history.

Former WWE Superstar and current Lucha Underground talent Johnny Mundo (formerly known as John Morrison in WWE) recently spoke to Kevin Gill on But I Digress, and told a rather interesting story involving Benoit, The Miz, and The Undertaker.

In the WWE respect is earned in the locker room, and you're expected to pay your dues and listen to the veterans who have been there before you. In some instances poor behavior or failure to live up to the veterans expectations results in talents being forced to change outside the locker rooms in the hallways. This was the case with The Miz.

Mundo told the story of how Miz was caught eating chicken over Scott Armstrong's bag, and as a result, Benoit banned Miz from the locker room until further notice. The rule backstage is that the wrestler who bans you from the locker room needs to invite you back in, but unfortunately for The Miz, Benoit passed before that could have happened - enter The Undertaker (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Miz was on Tough Enough 4 - which was the live SmackDown one - and I was on [Tough Enough] 3 and in between those two there was maybe a four year gap.

"It was quite a long time. I had already kind of had solid relationships with the guys on the roster and I remember 'The Miz eating chicken' incident.

"I think he was eating chicken over Scott Armstrong's bag. And [Chris] Benoit saw him and kicked him out of the locker room. Forever. Like, completely kicked him out of the locker room."

"I remember hearing about it - and I was on the other show - then the Benoit tragedy occurred and six or eight months after that, Miz had still been changing in the hall, he didn't really know what to do, because the rule is whoever kicks you out of the locker room has to be the one to invite you back in.

"So, he didn't know what to do. In that case, I think [Undertaker] might have done this. At one point, said something like 'Hey kid, why do you keep changing by the garbage? What are you doing out there?' Then [Miz] explained the story and he invited [Miz] back in."

