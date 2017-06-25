Ric Flair on Harley Race pulling a gun on Randy Orton's dad

Things used to get pretty hectic back in the early days of professional wrestling.

Randy Orton is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of all time and is a sure-fire first ballot Hall Of Famer. Before Orton, however, his Hall Of Fame father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton did work of his own inside the WWE's squared circle. Orton wrestled during the heydays of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, and apparently he had a bit of a run in with fellow Hall Of Famer Harley Race as well.

During a recent edition of the WWE Network Exclusive Show, Table For 3, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Bruno Sammartino sat down to talk about their respective journeys through the business. Orton and Flair have a bit of history together from their days in Evolution together, and "The Nature Boy" also witnessed a time when "The Viper's" father had a gun pulled on him by Harley Race.

Flair told the story, which Orton had never heard before, of how race apparently wanted to send a message to Hulk Hogan, so he pulled out a 9mm gun on him (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Harley believed he was the world champion. He wanted to fight every night, every night." Flair said, "so the WWE came to Kansas City and I'm over there wrestling ['Bruiser'] Brody. Harley comes to the locker room with a 9mm in his pocket."

Flair then admitted that Race was sent with him to Japan to serve as his body guard after the ordeal:

"I had to go over there [to Japan] one time and they were afraid that they were going to stretch me, they sent Harley as my bodyguard." Flair continued, "that's a little embarrassing, sending a bodyguard for me to make sure I don't get beat!"

"The Nature Boy" then discussed the number of world titles he won, as he currently holds the WWE all-time record at 16 (which is currently tied by John Cena), and explained how talents no longer celebrate their title wins the way his era used to:

"To be the world champion when I first got it, it was the biggest honor in the world and I hope that being the champion means as much to the guys now as it did to us." Flair continued, "do you know what Randy did when he won his first one?

"He went out and he bought himself a Rolex watch. He said, 'look what I did.' He couldn't wait to show me! He came in with a brand new diamond Rolex. The guys don't do that now. Do you know what I mean? You're the world champion. It means something."

